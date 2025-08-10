10 Great Netflix Comedies No One Talks About

Comedies are a fantastic genre of films. They’re comforting, entertaining, and the perfect fallback whenever you need a laugh (or, at least, a chuckle). Most streaming platforms offer a variety of comedy options, but Netflix has so many that some can easily be categorized as hidden gems. Netflix is always releasing new specials and original productions, so it’s easy to miss the news about select productions, even when you’re trying to stay on top of things. For every fantastic film that gained internet traction, there are dozens that got left, for better or worse, in the shadows. The best part about these comedies is that they have a lot of rewatch potential, and that means they belong on our watch lists.

Naturally, comedies come in all forms and sizes. Viewers stand a good chance of finding the perfect film for their mood, be it a supernatural comedy or a romantic blast full of laughter and fun. These underrated films may not have gotten the attention they deserve, but they will absolutely deliver on smiles and laughs.

10) Vampire vs. the Bronx (2020)

Image courtesy of Broadway Video

Vampire vs. the Bronx is a comedy that weaves in different elements and genres, including supernatural horror and coming-of-age drama. It follows a group of teenagers living in the Bronx, but there’s a catch—vampires are set to invade their neighborhood, and these teens aren’t going to go down without a fight. Vampire vs. the Bronx screams classic 80s and 90s humor, so it’s a bit of a nostalgic ride, all while providing high stakes, action, and comedy at every turn.

Vampire vs. the Bronx was directed by Oz Rodriguez and stars Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, and Sarah Gadon. It’s a must-watch for all supernatural comedy fans.

9) The Willoughbys (2020)

Image courtesy of Netflix Animation

Since comedy comes in all forms, we had to include a couple of animated features on this list. The Willoughbys is an animated comedy tale following four siblings: Tim, Jane, and two Baranabys (yes, really). Unfortunately, these four children have less than enthusiastic parents, so the kids plot a scheme to get their parents out of the picture (non-lethally). Left alone, the children can have the life they’ve always wanted, but that means figuring out what “normal” means.

The Willoughbys stars the voices of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Seán Cullen, and Ricky Gervais.

8) The Happytime Murders (2018)

Image courtesy of STX Films

The Happytime Murders may be full of puppets, but this film is nothing like the happy singing crew people are used to. Brian Henson took charge of this production, creating an R-rated puppet film about murder and other criminal actions. While it may be significantly darker than other puppet films on the market, it is still a comedy. The movie follows ex-police officer Phil Phillips, who has somehow found himself next to a series of murders. The police have no choice but to bring him back into the fold, and that isn’t making anyone happy.

The Happytime Murders is a quirky murder mystery comedy that does not pull punches. It stars Melissa McCarthy, Bill Barretta, Joel McHale, Maya Rudolph, Leslie David Baker, and Elizabeth Banks.

7) Murder Mystery (2019)

Image courtesy of Happy Madison Productions

Even Adam Sandler fans can admit that his films aren’t always the most popular or best-received. However, Murder Mystery is a bit of an underrated gem, and it’s readily available on Netflix. The story follows Nick Spitz (an NYPD officer) and his wife as they travel to Europe for their 15th anniversary. Unfortunately, an accidental meeting on their adventure puts them as top suspects in a murder mystery. Oops.

Murder Mystery may have gotten mixed reviews, but it did well enough to get a sequel (Murder Mystery 2). It stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams, Dany Boon, and John Kani.

6) The Dilemma (2011)

Image courtesy of Imagine Entertainment

There are plenty of dark comedies to choose from on Netflix, including The Dilemma. This film was a bit of a box office flop, but it’s proven to be surprisingly underrated. It follows two friends and business partners, Ronny and Nicke. They’re working hard to make the business a success, but a personal revelation is about to throw a major bump in the road. The question is how to tell the truth and move forward.

The Dilemma has been doing decently well on Netflix, certainly better than its theatrical release. It stars Vince Vaughn, Kevin James, Jennifer Connelly, Winona Ryder, Channing Tatum, and Queen Latifah.

5) Do Revenge (2022)

Image courtesy of Likely Story

If you loved Strangers on a Train (written by Patricia Highsmith) but want to see a slightly more comedic take on it, consider watching Do Revenge. The story follows Drea and Eleanor, two young women plagued by bullies—but they have a plan for revenge. Much like the classic, their plan involves a grand switcheroo, as they take down each other’s bullies. At least, that was the idea, but in real life, these grand plans never go so smoothly, as these two are about to find out.

Do Revenge is a Netflix original that was released in 2022. It stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, and overall has solid critical reviews. In other words, while it may not be getting a lot of ink, it is arguably worth checking out.

5) Don’t Look Up (2021)

Image courtesy of Hyperobject Industries

Admittedly, Don’t Look Up got more ink than a lot of other films on this list, though not all of it was good. That said, the surprisingly dark comedy is worthwhile, especially for those looking for something a little out of left field. The story follows two astronomers who have made the unfortunate discovery that a giant comet is racing toward Earth. The problem is that, much like Chicken Little, they can’t get anyone to believe them. Don’t Look Up somehow combines comedy with climate change in a way that is both funny and deeply unsettling.

Don’t Look Up has a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. That alone probably makes this comedy worth watching, though the surprise twist will keep viewers invested to the end.

4) Someone Great (2019)

Image courtesy of Feigco Entertainment

While romantic comedies may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there is no denying the ever-present demand for these films. Enter Someone Great, a 2019 rom-com with a lot of heart. The story follows three best friends who head out on a road trip with a heavy emotional foundation. One of the trio, Jenny, just landed her dream job in San Francisco. But that’s going to require her to move across the country. Not only will she have to say goodbye to her friends, but the news ended her nine-year relationship. So this road trip is a way of blowing off steam and having one final hurrah.

For the most part, Someone Great tries to focus on the primary friendship over the relationships revolving around the trio. It’s both familiar and different, so it’s a solid comfort binge. Someone Great stars Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Lakeith Stanfield, and Peter Vack.

3) The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES – (L-R) Doug the Pug as “Monchi”, Mike Rianda as “Aaron Mitchell”, Danny McBride as “Rick Mitchell”, Abbi Jacobson as “Katie Mitchell” and Maya Rudolph as “Linda Mitchell”. Cr: ©2021 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.

Fans of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs should absolutely make note of The Mitchells vs. The Machines, as they’re created by the same producers. The film starts out as a feel-good forced-family road trip, but naturally, things go off the rails pretty quickly. The Mitchells just wanted to drop their oldest child off at college, but they have found themselves in the center of a conflict involving rogue AI and technology.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a hilarious and family-friendly film. It plays with several themes and genres, touching on some apocalyptic fiction, screen addiction, and more. It stars the voices of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric André, and Olivia Colman.

2) Mascots (2016)

Image courtesy of Netflix

Mascots is an amazing yet highly underrated comedy available on Netflix. If mockumentary-style comedy is your jam, this film is for you. In case the title didn’t give it away, this comedy film is all about a diverse group of mascots, most of whom are pretty dysfunctional at the best of times. They’re competing for the title of World’s Best Mascot, so one can imagine the drama and chaos that will ensue.

Mascots has an ensemble cast that includes Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Fred Willard, Ed Begley Jr., Christopher Moynihan, Don Lake, Zach Woods, Chris O’Dowd, Michael Hitchcock, Bob Balaban, and Jennifer Coolidge.

1) Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024)

Image courtesy of BBC and Netflix

Last, but not least, there’s always plenty of Wallace and Gromit films to watch. This claymation duo has captured the hearts of many viewers. Despite this, people may not be aware that their adventures are still ongoing, with Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl releasing in 2024. This latest installment brings Feathers McGraw (first introduced in 1993’s The Wrong Trousers) back to the forefront, and it’s safe to say he’s out for revenge. Worse, he’s going to use our favorite duo’s technology to create mass mayhem and havoc.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was produced by the BBC and Netflix, and it marks the sixth addition to the film series. It stars Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, and Reece Shearsmith.