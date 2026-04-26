Netflix’s New Revenge Thriller Becomes Global Top 3 Hit in 69 Countries, Including the U.S.

Netflix has become a perfect option for people seeking out lesser-known movies, and it has the power to make anything a big hit when viewers discover it. From documentaries and international features to smaller original movies that never had a chance to play in theaters but found a large audience on streaming, Netflix has created a home for movie lovers of all types. There are several Netflix movies that many people might have never heard of that explore the darker side of humanity, with recent releases like The Rip, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and David Fincher’s film, The Killer.

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The latest dark thriller to hit Netflix is called 180, and it has exploded on the global charts. Netflix reports that 180 sits behind only the shark movie Thrash as the second most-watched movie on the streamer. It also reached the Top 10 movies for the United States in its first week.

180 Becomes Massive Netflix Hit Even Without Major Stars

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180 is a South African thriller written and directed by Alex Yazbek, about a father named Zak driving his son home before getting stuck in a Johannesburg traffic jam and witnessing a gang member murder a man in the street. While other people run, Zak stays with his son before one of the men pulls Zak out of his vehicle and brutally beats him. One of the men then pulls a gun, but Zak and his son get away safely.

However, when Zak is driving with his son later and gets into an accident, he loses his temper after remembering the earlier incident and fights back. This driver also pulls a gun, and in the ensuing struggle, Zak’s son is shot. When the police don’t appear to be able to do anything to bring justice to the situation, Zak determines to get revenge on his own, while his wife sits in the hospital and prays for their child.

Other parts of the movie’s plot show how things escalate so badly in Zak’s mind. For one thing, his insurance lapsed without his knowledge, just when he needed it to help his son, who is fighting for his life in the hospital. When the police talk about “procedures,” Zak decides to take matters into his own hands, which sends him into a dark spiral. Critics have compared it to revenge thrillers like Death Wish and films about men losing their grip on sanity like Falling Down.

180 stars Prince Grootboom (Inimba), Noxolo Dlamini (Sniper: The Last Stand), and Danica De La Rey (Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die). It currently has only two reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but both are positive, with the critics praising its ability to balance the thrills with surprisingly deep thematic questions, helping it rise above others in the genre. For Netflix, 180 is another big hit for the streaming service.

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