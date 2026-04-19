Paramount+ is About to be the exclusive streaming home of One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies Ever

Paramount+ is about to become the only place that movie fans can find one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made. Paramount has a lot of options for fans of science fiction. This includes the Star Trek franchise, which has been one of the biggest selling points for the streaming service since its inception. The service also includes movies produced by Paramount, but the studio occasionally licenses out its movies to other streamers. One of the greatest sci-fi movies of this century has been on two different streamers throughout April, giving more fans a chance to revisit it, or maybe discover it for the first time. However, that film is about to become a Paramount+ exclusive.

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Interstellar is leaving Peacock at the end of the month, leaving Paramount+ as its only streaming home. This movie follows a team of astronauts and scientists trying to find a new home for humanity as Earth slowly dies.

Interstellar Remains a Landmark Sci-Fi Movie

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Christopher Nolan has remained one of the most successful directors of the 21st century. He can still sell audiences on his movies by his name alone, which is becoming rare in recent years. It makes Nolan one of only a handful of directors who audiences still trust to deliver. He won his first Oscar for Oppenheimer, including awards for Best Picture and Best Director. His only real stumble was the time-travel movie Tenet, which still did surprisingly well at the box office after theaters reopened after the pandemic.

However, one film that stands above most others is his 2014 sci-fi masterpiece, Interstellar. It received generally positive reviews, brought in $773 million at the box office from a $165 million budget, and earned five Oscar nominations. It remains known as one of the smartest sci-fi movies ever made, with scientists praising Nolan’s story and visual design as extremely accurate.

The story was great, with Matthew McConaughey starring in the lead role as Coop, a widowed NASA pilot who agrees to a mission where he will leave Earth to attempt to find a new home for humanity as global warming destroys the planet. Coop’s story involves his relationship with NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway) and the daughter he left behind, Murph (Mackenzie Foy as a child, Jessica Chastain as an adult, and Ellen Burstyn as an elderly woman). The movie was complicated, especially concerning how black holes can distort time and space, but for sci-fi fans, that was its biggest selling point.

Paramount+ has a lot to choose from when it comes to sci-fi movies. Everything from the new Edgar Wright movie The Running Man to the Terminator franchise is on the service. Smart sci-fi like Arrival have a home there, as do films like Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report and the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic Total Recall. However, it doesn’t get much better than Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and this makes the streaming service a perfect option for sci-fi fans.

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