These 5-Star Movies Were All Just Added To Netflix

The status of Netflix as one of the world’s biggest and most popular streaming platforms remains firmly intact, and the streaming giant’s ever-shifting catalog of available movies and TV is one of its most substantial draws. As well as having many excellent original movies, Netflix has always been home to a staggering wealth of other titles. The platform is packed with hidden gems, forgotten films, and cinematic classics, and that’s a key part of what keeps audiences coming back. Netflix’s dominance of the streaming medium might have slipped somewhat, but it remains one of the biggest names in entertainment, courtesy of its expansive list of available content.

Alongside the previously available content, there are some great movies landing on Netflix in February 2026. The list of movies added to the platform this month has been officially released, with US audiences treated to a host of excellent films now available to stream. Among them are a selection of near-perfect movies that enjoy the status of modern classics. The following movies have two things in common: they’re all excellent, and they’ve all recently found themselves available to stream on Netflix.

7) The Bucket List (2007)

Although Jack Nicholson is often considered an actor born to play villains, 2007 saw him put in a considerably moving dramatic performance in The Bucket List. The Rob Reiner movie starred Nicholson alongside Morgan Freeman, with the pair playing very different men attempting to make the most of their twilight years while facing their own mortality. It’s a deeply touching movie about friendship and positivity, bolstered by exceptional performances from its stars.

6) Hell or High Water (2016)

Hell or High Water is all too often overlooked or forgotten by general audiences. Cited by some as one of the best modern Western movies, it stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as bank-robbing brothers attempting to evade Jeff Bridges’ aging sheriff, who is tasked with bringing their crime spree to an end. A gritty and tense crime thriller, Hell or High Water makes the best of its exceptional cast, with its quality recognized in the form of several Academy Award nominations.

5) Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

2011 saw the release of a romantic comedy so touching that it was able to transcend its genre. Crazy, Stupid, Love. centers on the relationship between seasoned ladies’ man Jacob (Ryan Gosling) and recently divorced Cal (Steve Carell), as well as the former’s blossoming relationship with Hannah (Emma Stone). It’s a movie that makes perfect use of its drama, comedy, and romantic elements to deliver a deeply entertaining and endlessly enjoyable movie that remains a firm favorite with audiences around the world.

4) You’ve Got Mail (1998)

You’ve Got Mail is a classic rom-com movie that bears all the hallmarks of the genre. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star as two incredibly compatible New York bookshop owners, but their business rivalry puts a damper on their blossoming romance. A ’90s tale of love in the modern age, You’ve Got Mail is a timeless classic that capitalizes on the chemistry between its stars, and remains one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time.

3) Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina is a great example of a sci-fi masterpiece that has aged perfectly. Written and directed by Alex Garland, it follows a programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) enlisted by a CEO (Oscar Isaac) to examine a sentient female robot (Alicia Vikander). As well as winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, it was nominated for several others and is often considered one of the best movies of its decade. Its examination of artificial intelligence and the ethics surrounding the technology feels as pertinent as ever, and many consider Ex Machina a truly flawless film.

2) How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Still considered by many to be the best How to Train Your Dragon movie, the original DreamWorks adaptation of Cressida Cowell’s book series has just landed back on Netflix. The animated 2010 movie follows Hiccup, the undersized and overlooked son of a Viking chieftain, as he tames and befriends a rare dragon named Toothless. Brought to life by smooth animation and a voice cast stacked with talent, How to Train Your Dragon is every bit as enjoyable today as it was upon release.

1) Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Choosing just one film as Robin Williams’ best movie is near impossible, but Mrs. Doubtfire would be a strong contender. The 1993 film starred Williams as a single father disguising himself as an elderly Scottish nanny in order to rebuild his relationship with his estranged wife and children. It’s a plot that only Williams could pull off, with his charm and energy making Mrs. Doubtfire a true 5-star movie that audiences of all ages can appreciate.

