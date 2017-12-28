New ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Still Released

A Wrinkle in Time will have plenty of awe-inspiring elements, but a new image reminds us that a young girl’s journey is at the center of the story.

Ava DuVernay’s anticipated adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time stars Storm Reid as Meg Murry, a young girl on a mission to find her scientist father Dr. Alex Murry(played by Chris Pine), and she isn’t exactly prepared. She’ll need all the help she can get, including from Mindy Kaling, who can be seen in a brand new image from the film (via USA Today).

Kaling plays the wise Mrs. Who, but Meg will also run into the kind Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), and the sweet Mrs. Watsit (Reese Witherspoon). All of these individuals will have a substantial effect in helping Meg reach her potential.

“Meg is very timid and just doesn’t feel like she’s worthy. She doesn’t really have any self-love,” Reid says. “She’s doubting herself and obviously very scared — I would be scared, too.”

Meg will undergo a significant transformation though, with Reid teasing “she becomes one with the light in the universe to be able to connect with her father and becomes a better Meg to be able to save the world.”

A Wrinkle In Time is based on the popular book by Madeleine L’Engle, and will join films like Kathryn Bigelow’s K-19: The Widowmaker and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman as live-action films with a budget of over $100 million helmed by female directors.

A Wrinkle In Time currently holds a 3.25 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

A Wrinkle In Time roars into theaters on March 9, 2018.

