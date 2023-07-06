Sony's Silk: Spider Society TV Series Gets Update Amid Writers Strike

Thanks to the recent release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the hype is high to see different variations of Spider-Man onscreen. In addition to Sony's ever-growing roster of movies, the studio is expected to branch into television with shows for Amazon and MGM+, with a slate of titles titles that will begin with Silk: Spider-Society. While Silk: Spider-Society has been in the works for several years now, updates have been relatively slim as of late, given the nature of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike — but fans shouldn't give up hope just yet.

According to TVLine's recent reporting, Silk: Spider Society definitely continues to still be in the works, and will move forward once a deal is reached between the AMPTP and WGA have reached a deal.

What Will Silk: Spider Society Be About?

According to previous cast listings, the Silk: Spider Society series would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who has previously been described in casting descriptions for the series as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she's a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for '80s and '90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

The Walking Dead's Angela Kang is set to write, produce, and showrun Silk: Spider Society.

What Spider-Man TV Shows Is Sony Making?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Phil Lord and Chris Miller will serve as producers, as part of their overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows for Sony, which also includes a Spider-Man Noir series.

"We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio," Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. "Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be."

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.