New Charlie’s Angels Reboot Confirmed (And It Might Actually Work for One Reason)

As ‘70s television shows go, there are few as iconic as Charlie’s Angels. The action crime drama ran for five seasons on ABC and centered around three women working for a private detective agency in Los Angeles, with each episode seeing them fighting crime and kicking butt. The series was wildly popular and would eventually make its way to the big screen and it looks like it’s heading there again, but unlike the most recent feature film in the franchise, this new reboot might just work.

Sony is developing a new Charlie’s Angels feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter with Pete Chiarelli — who wrote the adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians — on board to write the script. The new movie is also said to see Drew Barrymore and her Flower Films banner involved. That’s good news for this in-development film as Barrymore was one of the stars of the popular and well-received 2000 film adaptation. With this new project being in early development, additional details have not yet been shared.

Barrymore’s Reported Involvement Is Good News After the Most Recent Charlie’s Angels Movie Bombed

As a franchise, Charlie’s Angels is no stranger to reboots and relaunches. While the 2000 movie, which in addition to Barrymore also starred Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, was a hit and got a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003, the 2019 follow up can’t say the same. That film, directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, was more of a continuation and centered around a new generation of Angels. The film bombed at the box office and performed poorly with critics and pretty much ended any plans for the franchise to continue from there.

However, considering that Barrymore is said to be involved with this potential new film in some capacity, that could be a good sign. The 2000 Charlie’s Angels movie, which was directed by McG, was actually quite good, both honoring the legacy of the original television series while updating the premise and presentation for a more modern audience. The film was action-packed and a lot of fun without taking itself too seriously. That sort of tone and vibe is something that wasn’t continued in the 2019 follow up and while we don’t yet know what the plan for this new film is, given the fondness that fans have for the 2000 film and its sequel, there’s a good chance that Barrymore’s involvement will see it lean into that same energy.

It’s also worth noting that Chiarelli as the writer also bodes well for the new Charlie’s Angels. In addition to Crazy Rich Asians, which was a huge hit, he also wrote the Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds com-com The Proposal and Now You See Me 2, all of which were well-received.

