Anticipated Horror Sequel Gets Major Update as First Look Revealed

Back in 2018, one of the best modern horror franchises was born. Mixing an interesting premise with a heartfelt family story and some strong performances, A Quiet Place was a breakout hit, earning widespread critical acclaim (including a SAG Award win for Emily Blunt) and $340.9 million worldwide against a $17 million production budget. Unsurprisingly, follow-ups ensued; not only did direct sequel A Quiet Place Part II arrive in 2021, spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One premiered in 2024. The respective successes of those two films proved A Quiet Place wasn’t a fluke, and the series is still going strong. Now, the latest installment has received a significant update.

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On X, John Krasinski, who is directing A Quiet Place Part III, announced that production has officially started. To commemorate the occasion, he posted a picture of a clapboard on the street, illustrating he’s about to shoot the first take of the first scene. Check out the post in the space below:

Will A Quiet Place Part III Be the End of the Series?

A Quiet Place Part III is currently scheduled to premiere in July 2027. After that, however, there are no subsequent installments that have been announced. Given the success of the first three movies, one would assume that Paramount would have some more future films lined up, but the creative team seems to be favoring an approach of quality over quantity. During the buildup to A Quiet Place Part II a handful of years ago, Krasinski noted that he doesn’t want to just “keep pumping them out” for the sake of making money at the box office. He only wants to make more Quiet Place movies if he feels there’s a story worth telling.

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if A Quiet Place Part III serves as the culmination of the mainline series. Based on comments made by franchise producer Brad Fuller, that could be the plan. When discussing the state of A Quiet Place 3 only a year ago, he noted that the filmmakers were committed to “[finishing] that trilogy,” implying this next film is meant to serve as an endpoint of sorts for the Abbott family, wrapping up storylines and character arcs that have permeated through the previous movies. Perhaps, after all they’ve been through, the Abbotts could finally find peace, using the tools at their disposal to defeat the monsters and gain some much-needed closure. That would be a satisfying finale for fans to see.

Of course, the other key part of Fuller’s comments from last year is that he hopes there will be more Quiet Place movies down the line. The good news there is that the franchise has already proven it doesn’t need the Abbott family to be successful. A Quiet Place: Day One revolved around an entirely new set of characters, telling a poignant story that revolved around the unlikely friendship between the terminally ill Sam, her cat Frodo, and law student Eric. So even if A Quiet Place Part III wraps up the Abbotts’ narrative, there potentially could be another spinoff, depicting how the alien outbreak impacted other parts of the world. As long as there’s a compelling hook like there was in Day One, viewers would probably welcome additional Quiet Place installments.

That said, there’s an argument to be made in favor of A Quiet Place going out on a high note (assuming Part III is well-received like its predecessors). The longer the series goes on, the greater risk there is of the core idea losing its sense of novelty. As the Jaws franchise illustrates, there’s only so much you can do with a high concept before it starts to wear thin. A Quiet Place has been lucky in that its follow-ups have been of high quality, but if the goal is to prevent the IP from becoming yet another horror series milked for all it’s worth, it might be better to finish things now.

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