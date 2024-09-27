This Freaky New Indie Horror Film Is Now Available to Watch at Home

We're coming up on the Halloween spooky season and there's already good horror movie content coming our way. Starting this week, a freaky new indie horror film is making its debut on home video. Titled Beezel, the film comes from Epic Pictures and the horror duo of Social House Films, which is comprised of writer/director Aaron Fradkin, and writer/actress Victoria Fratz Fradkin, who also plays a starring role in Beezel. The film is an ode to haunted house/slasher films, with a dash of found-footage intrigue thrown in for good measure. Check out the details on Beezel – including our reaction and how to watch it – below.

Beezel (2024) Cast & Story Info

(Photo: Epic Pictures / Social House Films - Epic Pictures / Social House Films)

Epic Pictures' specialty horror label DREAD presents Beezel – Over 60 years, three unwitting guests of a cursed New England home stumble upon a sinister secret dwelling beneath its floors – an eternal witch with an insatiable thirst for the souls of the living.

Beezel is directed by Aaron Fradkin (Death Record, Val, Electric Love) and written by Aaron Fradkin and Victoria Fratz Fradkin (Death Record, Val, Electric Love). The film stars LeJon Woods (The Hangman, Island Escape, The Tomorrow Job), Bob Gallagher (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Sinister Cover-Up, Reasonable Men), Victoria Fratz Fradkin, Caroline Quigley and Nicolas Robin (Our Patriots, The Program, Black Ocean). Produced by Victoria Fratz Fradkin, Paul Kim, Adam Liderman and Aaron Fradkin.

OUR REACTION: Beezel offers a smart blend of supernatural and serial killer horror tropes, with a dash of found-footage format. It's quintessential indie horror in its simplicity, but nonetheless creates a rich and interesting lore, with a premise and monster that (the film knows) could easily continue into sequels. The fact that it borrows from so many different lanes of horror doesn't mean it can't create its unique world within the genre, with the filmmakers cleverly making the most of their limited resources, to turn a single setting into multiple short stories of terror, served in different flavors.

In describing the film, Aaron Fradkin said, "Beezel has a darkness that sinks you deep into a terrified trance from the very first scene and doesn't let go," with Victoria Fratz Fradkin adding "It's the kind of film you won't be able to stop thinking about even when it's done."

How to Watch Beezel at Home

(Photo: Epic Pictures / Social House Films - Bob Gallagher & LeJon Woods in 'Beezel')

Beezel had a limited theatrical run starting on September 20th – It is now available to rent or purchase on video-on-demand (VOD).