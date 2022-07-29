New Indiana Jones 5 Photos Have Fans Speculating About De-Aged Harrison Ford

✖

Indiana Jones 5 has finally begun production with Harrison Ford back in action as the beloved, titular character. We've already seen some photos from the movie's set, including Ford wearing a mask and his signature hat. There's a lot of speculation surrounding the movie's plot, and a new set photo has folks wondering if Ford is going to be de-aged. The image features Ford with Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Ford has dots on his face, which is typically an indication of de-aging.

"Nice new photo from Reddit of Harrison Ford in action as Indiana Jones with Toby Jones #IndianaJones5," @thricechampion shared on Twitter. You can check out the image in the tweet below:

It's currently unclear when the movie is taking place, but it is being made 13 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which took place in 1957. While it would be interesting to see Indiana Jones going on adventures in 1970, there's been no indication that the movie is set in that year. We'll know more as photos continue to pour in and whether or not they feature Ford with the dots on his face. There's a chance this could be for just one scene, perhaps a flashback.

While not much is known about the movie's plot, we do know that it's being helmed by James Mangold (Logan), who took over from Steven Spielberg. Indiana Jones 5 is also expected to feature Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident).

"I’m very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great," Mikkelsen recently shared with Collider.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.