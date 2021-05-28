New Justice League & Aquaman Photos From Snydercut Released

✖

Anticipation for the Snyder Cut has not stalled since DC FanDome, and today Zack Snyder and the cast gave fans a few more intriguing snippets and even some new footage from the project. That includes two new images from Snyder's full version of Justice League that is slated to hit HBO Max next year, giving us new looks at Jason Momoa's Aquaman as well as a team shot featuring Ezra Miller's Flash, Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher's Cyborg. The first is a new shot of Aquaman, which Momoa shared with a touching message regarding Autumn's Legacy, and you can find that message and the image below.

"I am deeply connected to to the Synder ohana supporting and spreading awareness is the least i can offer please take a look LINK IN BIO

We’ve created this official tribute site, as many continue to be inspired by Autumn, offering their support to the important work of this foundation. Today, more than ever, recognizing and destigmatizing conversations surrounding mental health, suicide awareness and prevention is crucial. We are honored by the amazing way Autumn’s legacy has inspired so many to dedicate their efforts and resources to helping others when they need it most," Momoa wrote. "With deepest thanks and gratitude, The Snyder Family ALOHA J #UsUnited #AFSP"

The second photo came from Fiona Zheng, founder of the ForSnyderCut website, and featured a new shot of the team looking towards the sky (except for Batman). You can find the description and photo below.

"An exclusive photo of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague. #TheSnyderCut Three years already，We did it! #UsUnited"

Snyder has said the film "will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie". He also told THR "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

Before the deal to bring it to HBO Max, Snyder thought he would only get to share pieces from his cut in a documentary some day. "I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen."

Back then HBO Max was not a reality, and with the age of streaming services becoming more prevalent came new opportunities. "With the new platform and streaming services, you can have something like this," Deborah Snyder said. "You can’t release something like this theatrically, but you could with a streaming service. It’s an opportunity that wasn’t there two years ago, to be honest."

