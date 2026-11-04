Home Alone Is Getting An Unexpected Remake Thanks to Disney & It Actually Looks Good

Not that Halloween is done, the Christmas season is rolling in like a blizzard (sorry, Thanksgiving). Christmas always comes with certain traditions that we all know and love, and that includes certain movies and TV shows that must be viewed. One of the biggest movies that’s synnonomous with Christmas is Home Alone (1990), Chris Columbus and John Hughes’ classic comedy about Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) defending his house against robbers Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) after being left behind when his family leaves for vacation.

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One of the first big specials announced for Christmas 2026 is Mickey’s Home Alone, a mashup of the classic Home Alone and Mickey Mouse. You can check out the first promo for the special (courtesy of DisneyJr.) below.

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As per Disney: “In Mickey’s Home Alone, Mickey can’t wait to spend Christmas at home. His plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.”

It’s exactly the cute, Disneyfied version of Home Alone that you’d expect from this special. Families with children too young for the scarier moments of Home Alone can enjoy it with them; it also reminds viewers that the Home Alone series (originally produced by 20th Century Fox) is available to stream on Disney+. Gotta love some corporate synergy at Christmas time.

Mickey Has Always Loved Some Private Time At Home

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Mickey’s Home Alone will be the third Disney riff on Home Alone starring Mickey Mouse. The show Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures aired an episode called “Garage Alone” in September of 2017; a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ episode “Home Aloners” recently aired on September 30th.

The cast of Mickey’s Home Alone includes Bret Iwan as Mickey Mouse, Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse, Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck, Tress MacNeille as Daisy Duck, Bill Farmer as Goofy and Pluto, and April Winchell as Clarabelle Cow.

Mickey’s Home Alone will premiere on November 26th on Disney Jr., and the next day on Disney+.