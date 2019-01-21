New ‘Men in Black: International’ Photos Released

It’s officially 2019 which means there are countless upcoming movies to look forward to. One in particular that we cannot wait for is Men in Black: International, the new Men in Black spin-off film starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Thanks to a recent post from Collider, we’ve gotten a glimpse at some new stills from the highly-anticipated film and we have some theories as to what the images could mean…

These new aliens look super fun, and based on their suits, they appear to be good guys working for the organization. However, the dark looks on their faces plus all of the hands on shoulders in the background lead us to believe something bad has just gone down within the organization.

This image of Thompson giving Liam Neeson‘s character the side-eye is the one that sticks out. We know the movie will feature a mole in the Men in Black organization, and based on this photo alone, Neeson is our first suspect. Of course, we could easily be over-thinking the picture. Maybe his character just said something obnoxious and Thompson isn’t having it!

We love seeing Hemsworth strutting his stuff! One of the best things about this film will surely be him and Thompson rocking those iconic suits. They certainly wear them well! It’s also worth noting that the guy chilling at the desk in the background looks like he could be a distant cousin of Admiral Ackbar (RIP).

Hemsworth and Thompson are reuniting after proving their excellent onscreen chemistry in Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017. The new Men in Black film is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

Men in Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Westworld, Creed II), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black: International will be hitting theaters on June 14, 2019.