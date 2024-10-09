How to Watch Alien: Romulus Online, and Where to Stream the Alien Movies in Order

In space, no one can hear you stream Alien: Romulus. Originally slated to go straight to streaming on Hulu like the Predator prequel Prey, the new Alien movie burst out at the summer box office with nearly $350 million worldwide. Set between the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens, Romulus takes place aboard the Renaissance space station, where mining colony worker Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny) and her crew — android Andy (David Jonsson), siblings Tyler (Archie Renaux) and Kay Harrison (Isabela Merced), and their cousins Bjorn (Spike Fearn) and Navarro (Aileen Wu) — come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe: the Xenomorph.

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch Alien: Romulus online, plus where to stream the Alien movies in order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Is Alien: Romulus Streaming?

You can watch Alien: Romulus at home starting at 9:00 PM PDT on Monday, Oct. 14, when the movie goes live for purchase on digital retailers like Amazon’s Prime Video, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and Apple TV+, priced $29.99. Pre-order here on Amazon.



When Will Alien Romulus Be Available to Stream on Hulu?

20th Century Studios has yet to announce when you can stream Alien: Romulus on Hulu, but Disney’s 20th Century movies typically average about 80 days between theaters and streaming. Horror movies A Haunting in Venice and The First Omen migrated to Hulu after 46 days and 55 days in theaters, respectively, while sci-fi films took longer: The Creator (82 days) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (84 days). Romulus isn’t included in the list of what’s new on Hulu in October 2024, and the formula suggests a potential Hulu release date in November 2024.



Alien: Romulus Rating



Alien: Romulus is rated R for “bloody violent content and language.” Graphic violence includes scenes of gory kills and blood-spurting chestburster scenes. Mild spoilers: viewers with tokophobia should be warned that Alien: Romulus includes a graphic birth scene.



Alien: Romulus Release Date on Blu-ray and DVD



You can buy Alien: Romulus on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD starting December 3. Pre-orders for the physical version are live here on Amazon, including the two-disc 4K set and the limited edition collectible 4K Alien: Romulus steelbook.



When Does Alien: Romulus Take Place?



Romulus is set in the year 2142 and bridges the events of Alien (set in 2122) and Aliens (set in 2179).



How to Watch the Alien Movies in Release Order



Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Prometheus (2012)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Romulus (2024)



How to Watch the Alien Movies in Chronological Order



The Alien timeline:



1. Prometheus (set in 2089)

2. Alien: Covenant (set in 2104)

3. Alien (set in 2122)

4. Alien: Romulus (set in 2142)

5. Aliens (set in 2179)

6. Alien 3 (set in 2179, directly after Aliens)

7. Alien Resurrection (set in 2379, 200 years after Alien 3)



Where to Stream Alien Online

In the vastness of deep space, the Nostromo starship crew investigates a mysterious distress signal from an alien vessel, where they discover a dangerous creature.

Where to watch Alien: Hulu



Where to Stream Aliens Online

Many years after the events of Alien, Lieutenant Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) sets off to save a human colony on planet LV-426, where she finds a young girl named Newt (Carrie Henn) — the only survivor of an Alien attack.

Where to watch Aliens: Hulu



Where to Stream Alien 3 Online

Lieutenant Ripley faces another alien predator after her spaceship crash-lands on the remote planet of Fiorina 161 — this time, without weapons or modern technology.



Where to watch Alien 3: Hulu

Where to Stream Alien Resurrection Online

About 200 years after the tragic events of Alien 3, the late Lieutenant Ripley is resurrected through a DNA cloning process gone awry.



Where to watch Alien Resurrection: Hulu



Where to Stream Alien: Prometheus Online

In the first of two Alien franchise prequel films, the search to understand the origin of mankind leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of the universe. Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green) are the two brilliant young scientists leading the expedition when their crew encounters the unimaginable.



Where to watch Prometheus: Hulu



Where to Stream Alien: Covenant Online

After the events of Prometheus, Alien: Covenant continues this Alien prequel storyline on a seemingly perfect uncharted planet — or so the crew of colony ship Covenant thought. While on a mission to colonize the planet, the crew discovers dark secrets as they explore it.



Where to watch Alien Covenant: Hulu

Where to Stream Alien Romulus (2024) Online

Bridging the gap between Alien and Aliens, the newest Alien film goes back to the franchise’s roots by following a group of young space colonists exploring an abandoned space station when they come face-to-face with a hostile alien lifeform.



Where to watch Alien: Romulus: Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV+ (starting Oct. 15)