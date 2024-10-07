Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is hellbent on getting his stone-fisted superhero right on film. Hellboy: The Crooked Man — the latest live-action adaptation of Mignola’s comic books, which borrows its title from the three-issue storyline of the same name — may be the most faithful version yet. “Everybody says, ‘We’re going to put your comic on screen,’” Mignola said at San Diego Comic-Con, where Ketchup Entertainment debuted the first trailer for the R-rated reboot starring Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) as the half-demon, half-human hero. “But this is the time that it happened.”

With Hellboy: The Crooked Man skipping theaters and going straight to digital stores, we’ve rounded up all the ways to stream all six Hellboy movies online. Below, read on to find out how to watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man; 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army; the 2019 Hellboy reboot, which stars David Harbour as the demon detective; and both Hellboy Animated movies featuring the Ron Perlman-voiced Big Red, reprising his role from the Guillermo del Toro films.



Hellboy: The Crooked Man Release Date

The new Hellboy movie is available to watch online starting at 9:00 PM PDT on Monday, October 7th.

Where Is Hellboy: The Crooked Man Streaming?

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is a straight-to-digital release, which means you won’t be able to watch it in theaters in the U.S. You can buy Hellboy: The Crooked Man for $19.99 and stream via Amazon’s Prime Video or Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu) starting Oct. 7th.

Exclusive to Fandango at Home is the Ultimate Hellboy 6-Film Collection bundle, which includes the digital versions of all six Hellboy movies for $39.99.

Where Can I Rent Hellboy The Crooked Man Online?

Following its premiere on premium VOD, Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be available for rent (priced $6.99) on Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and other digital retailers starting October 22nd.

Hellboy Streaming Services: Where to Watch Hellboy (2004)

Born in the flames of hell and brought to Earth as an infant to perpetrate evil, Hellboy (Ron Perlman) was rescued from sinister forces by the benevolent Dr. Broom (John Hurt), who raised him to be a hero. In Dr. Broom’s secret Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, Hellboy creates an unlikely family with Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) and Abe Sapien (Doug Jones). Hidden from the very society that they protect, they stand as the key line of defense against an evil madman who seeks to reclaim Hellboy to the dark side and use his powers to destroy mankind.

Where to watch: Hellboy is currently streaming on Apple TV+, AMC+, and Hoopla Digital. You can stream Hellboy for free with ads on YouTube, or watch for free (with ads) on Pluto TV and Tubi (until Oct. 30th). You can rent ($3.99) or buy Hellboy ($7.99) wherever digital movies are sold, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, the Microsoft Store, and Spectrum.

Where to Watch Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

The fate of mankind hangs in the balance when a ruthless prince awakens an unstoppable army of creatures and wages war with the human world. It’s up to Hellboy (Perlman) and his team of paranormal outcasts to face off with the forces of darkness in the ultimate battle of good versus evil.

Where to watch: Hellboy 2 is currently available to stream on Max with a subscription, Apple TV+, and Cinemax. You can rent ($3.99) or buy Hellboy II: The Golden Army (starting at $7.99) on Apple TV+, Prime Video, the Microsoft Store, and Spectrum.

Where to Watch Hellboy: Sword of Storms (2006)

A folklore professor becomes unwittingly possessed by the ancient Japanese demons of Thunder and Lightning. But when The Bureau of Paranormal Research & Defense dispatches a team of agents to investigate, a cursed samurai sword sends Hellboy (Perlman) to a supernatural dimension of ghosts, monsters, and feudal mayhem. Now while pyrokinetic Liz Sherman (Blair) and fishboy Abe Sapien (Jones) battle one very pissed-off dragon, a lost and cranky Hellboy must find his way home.

Where to watch: Hellboy Animated: Sword of Storms is available to stream on Crunchyroll with a subscription, or to watch for free on Hoopla and Plex.

Where to Watch Hellboy: Blood and Iron (2007)

When Hellboy (Perlman), Liz Sherman (Blair), and Abe Sapien Jones) are assigned to investigate the ghost-infested mansion of a publicity-hound billionaire, they uncover a plot to resurrect a beautiful yet monstrous vampire from Professor Bruttenholm’s past. But before they can stop her bloodbath, Hellboy will have to battle harpies, hellhounds, a giant werewolf, and even the ferocious goddess Hecate herself.

Where to watch: Hellboy Animated: Blood & Iron is streaming on Crunchyroll with a subscription, and is available to watch for free with ads on YouTube, Hoopla, and Plex.



Where to Watch Hellboy (2019)

After years of hiding from a society that shuns him, Hellboy (Stranger Things‘ David Harbour) and his team attempt to stop the resurrection of an ancient witch, the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich), who once spread an unstoppable plague before she was locked away by the legendary King Arthur (Mark Stanley).

Where to watch: The Hellboy reboot is currently only available for rent ($3.59) or purchase ($4.99) on Apple TV+, Prime Video, and the Microsoft Store.

Where to Watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)

Hellboy (Jack Kesy) and rookie BPRD agent Song (Adeline Rudolph) find themselves stranded in 1950s Appalachia, where they discover a community of witches led by a sinister evil called The Crooked Man, with mysterious ties to Hellboy’s past.

Where to watch: Hellboy: The Crooked Man is available for purchase ($19.99) on Prime Video and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu); you can rent the new Hellboy movie for $6.99 starting October 22nd.