How to Watch The Wild Robot Online

After surviving in the wilderness, The Wild Robot is coming home. The Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal-voiced animated feature based on author Peter Brown’s best-selling book of the same has grossed nearly $150 million at the worldwide box office, and a sequel with director Chris Sanders (DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch) is in the works at DreamWorks. Because the movie made less than $50 million at the box office in its opening weekend and has had at least three weekends (17 days) of theatrical exclusivity, you’ll soon be able to stream The Wild Robot on PVOD (premium video on demand) platforms.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about when and where to watch The Wild Robot online, and when the new DreamWorks Animation movie is expected to stream on Peacock.

The Wild Robot Digital Release Date

You can rent ($24.99) or buy ($29.99) The Wild Robot on PVOD platforms — including here on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and here on Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu) — starting Tuesday, October 15.



The Wild Robot Movie Length and Rating

The Wild Robot has a running time of 102 minutes (1 hour 42 minutes) and is rated PG for “action/peril and thematic elements.”



When Is The Wild Robot Streaming on Peacock?



After The Wild Robot releases on PVOD, it will eventually migrate to Peacock. Movies distributed by Universal Pictures typically premiere on Peacock 90-120 days after first releasing in theaters: for example, Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken and Trolls Band Together took about four months to arrive on Peacock, while Kung Fu Panda 4 became available to stream after 30 days. Peacock subscribers may be able to stream The Wild Robot on or around Christmas on December 25.



What Is The Wild Robot About?



The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot — ROZZUM unit 7314, or “Roz” (Lupita Nyong’o) for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.



The heartfelt film is a powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things. The Wild Robot received an A grade from moviegoers on CinemaScore, and is certified fresh at 98% on both the Tomatometer (critics score) and Popcornmeter (audience score) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who’s in The Wild Robot Cast?



In addition to Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, A Quiet Place: Day One) as Roz and Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Last of Us) as Fink the fox, the voice cast includes Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill, and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy) as retrieval robot Vontra.



Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) voices the grumpy grizzly bear Thorn, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, the SpongeBob Movie franchise) voices the busy beaver Paddler, and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible, Pulp Fiction) voices the high-flying falcon Thunderbolt.



Will There Be The Wild Robot 2?

The Wild Robot sequel is happening, according to director Chris Sanders. “100% yes, there are absolutely plans for a second one,” Sanders confirmed during a recent interview. Author Peter Brown followed 2016’s The Wild Robot book with two sequels: 2017’s The Wild Robot Escapes and 2023’s The Wild Robot Protects.

