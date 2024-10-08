How to Watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Online

After dominating theaters at the end of the summer, obliterating the lifetime totals of its beloved predecessor, Tim Burton’s long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel is preparing to invade home everywhere. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hit the ground running at the start of September with one of the biggest domestic openings of the year, riding that momentum to more than $400 million at the global box office. Burton and Warner Bros. look to keep the party going this week by bringing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to VOD platforms, allowing fans to watch the movie at home for the first time.

Beginning Tuesday morning, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was made available on-demand to purchase or rent, though the rental is still at a high price point because it’s such a new release. You can go ahead and purchase the digital edition of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice for $24.99. The film is also available as a 48-hour rental for $19.99. Details on the Blu-ray release, including the limited edition 4K Steelbook, can be found here.

Where to Stream Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Online

For now, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will only be available to access online via video on-demand platforms. That means you can buy or rent it through services like Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Again, you can rent the movie through these services as well, but it’ll cost you almost as much as purchasing it outright.

If you don’t want to pay the money for the digital version of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there are two other options. — You can still go catch the movie in theaters or you can wait for it to arrive on a subscription streaming service.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Streaming Service

Given that Warner Bros. is the studio behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it should come as no surprise to know that Warner Bros. Discovery’s own streaming service will be the eventual streaming home for Burton’s new film.

Max will be the first service that hosts Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but don’t expect it to end up there for a little while. Furiosa made its streaming debut on Max in August, just a couple of months after its theatrical debut in May, but that franchise sequel wasn’t nearly as big a theatrical hit as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Special Features

In addition to getting to check out the new Beetlejuice film at home for the first time, this on-demand release will be the first chance to see a slew of special features. You can check out the full list of those features below!