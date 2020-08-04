Latest New Mutants Teaser is All About Powers

✖

The New Mutants has released another new teaser, and this one is all about Marvel-brand superpowers! The entire subtext of director Josh Boone's New Mutants movie has been using mutant powers as a metaphor for the maturation process - and all of the dangerous new impulses (and potential consequences) that come with it. However, the story of the New Mutants team coming together will presumably include a nice message about youth embracing their power. It's a nice and timely message - but it also means we'll get some awesome X-Men movie spectacle in the process. See for yourself in the latest New Mutants teaser trailer:

power like this can't be contained. pic.twitter.com/jvwXASUYyr — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 4, 2020

Right now, Marvel fans are waiting (and hoping) to see if New Mutants will stick to its August 28th theatrical release date. The film has already been through four release delays since it was supposed to originally hit theaters on April 13, 2018; at this point, it's harder to tell if one more delay would break fans' hearts, or not phase them at all.

There are suspicions that the continued surge of the coronavirus pandemic in the US market is already making Disney reconsider releasing New Mutants in August; international marketing for the film has already been seen without the late August release date on it, which may not be a very good sign of what's to come.

Here's the latest extended synopsis for New Mutants:

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.



Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee."

New Mutants is still scheduled for release on August 28th. For now.

