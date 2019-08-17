New Rambo: Last Blood Photo Released

Rambo: Last Blood will see John Rambo pulled out of retirement, and the poor saps who started a fight with him are going to learn why that’s always a bad idea. The new film will see Rambo pulling out all his old tricks in a battle against a Drug Cartel to save a friend’s daughter, but he’s going to reveal a few new tricks as well, creating the opposite of a joyous wonderland for the thugs who set foot on his property. When laying traps doesn’t quite do the trick, John Rambo has no problem going a bit more up close and personal with his approach, and as we see in this new photo from USA Today, that means someone is going to be eating a welded pitchfork in a nasty way.

As we saw in the trailer, Rambo sets up a myriad of traps, including a line triggered Crossbow and a few other nasty scenarios that await the incoming thugs. This weapon could very well be used for a melee fight, but he could also rig it to launch from a distance to spear someone through the chest or from above to hit someone in the head. Either way, we’re pretty sure they won’t be getting up from it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new photo below.

As the title suggests, this will probably be Rambo’s last time out, though if the movie ends up hitting at the box office we’re sure John Rambo could make another appearance, perhaps passing the torch to someone else. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.

Are you excited for Rambo: Last Blood? Let us know in the comments!