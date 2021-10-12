Scream Movie Trailer Officially Released

In spite of rumors that the trailer would premiere at an upcoming 25th anniversary event, fans today got their first look at Scream, the next installment in the long-running franchise of the same name and the first new sequel in a decade. The trailer is likely to debut on the big screen this weekend, when it can be attached to prints of Halloween Kills for maximum horror movie bang-for-the-buck. With a number of returning cast members as well as some new faces to extend the life of the franchise if this one does well, Scream is an interesting animal. Fans are kind of lucky to even have it, given that after the passing of series creator Wes Craven, some of the cast members suggested they would be unlikely to come back at all.

Ready Or Not co-directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, professionally known as Radio Silence, are set to direct the movie. That gives the movie a freshness that is missing from most fifth installments, and the trailer reflects that.

In the vein of 2018’s Halloween, the upcoming Scream is not a reboot, even though it eschews the numbering scheme of the previous sequels and just takes the name of the 1996 original. Instead, it will be a sequel, featuring several members of the original cast, which reinvents the franchise in a way that will theoretically give it a chance to thrive after the disappointing box office returns of 2011’s Scream 4.

“This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though,” returning star Courteney Cox said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely…it’s a new franchise. It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”

Cox will reprise her role of Gale Weathers for the new Scream movie, starring alongside other returning cast members Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film which also includes Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.