Scream 7 Former Director Reveals the Real Reason He Quit the Project

After the back-to-back successes of Scream and Scream VI, the slasher franchise was riding a creative and commercial high, successfully passing the torch to a new generation of characters. Scream 7 was quickly greenlit, with horror filmmaker Christopher Landon announced as the new director set to continue the story. The production, however, soon entered a turbulent period. First, the studio fired lead star Melissa Barrera following a series of social media posts deemed controversial. Roughly a month later, Landon announced his own departure from the project, which was attributed to the intense online harassment campaign that incorrectly blamed him for Barrera’s firing. Landon is now clarifying the timeline of his exit, revealing that he had already made his decision long before his public announcement and for a much clearer reason.

“There was no movie anymore. The whole script was about her,” Landon said for the book Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror, by Ashley Cullins, revealing he quit the project just a week after Barrera was let go. “I didn’t sign on to make ‘a Scream movie.’ I signed on to make that movie. When that movie no longer existed, I moved on.” Despite making his choice swiftly, Landon held back on a public statement to navigate the chaotic fallout. “I was still sorting through my feelings about everything that had happened,” he said. “When it all went down, it was something I was trying to process in a private and balanced way. When you’re a public‑facing person, often people don’t like that. People want an immediate reaction, and they want you to agree with them.”

That delay put him directly in the crosshairs of a furious online campaign that escalated to terrifying extremes. The harassment, which included death threats against Landon and his family, ultimately forced him to announce his departure before he felt ready. “They were all screaming at someone who wasn’t even on the movie anymore,” Landon stated. “There were a lot of people who thought I was some sort of villain. That really got in my head. It was painful, and it was painful to lose a dream job in such a sudden and bizarre way.”

Can Scream 7‘s Retooling Save the Movie?

The departure of Landon was just one part of a larger crisis for Scream 7. In the wake of Melissa Barrera’s firing, the film also lost its other young star, Jenna Ortega, who refuted initial reports of scheduling conflicts and confirmed she left because the project was “all kind of falling apart” without Barrera and the original creative team. With both leads of the new era gone, the sequel was left without a story or a clear path forward, forcing the studio into a complete creative overhaul. The solution was to pivot away from the new generation and back to the franchise’s roots, building a new film around the series’ original final girl.

After sitting out Scream VI due to a pay dispute, Neve Campbell confirmed she would be returning to the franchise as Sidney Prescott. She is not coming alone. Original franchise writer Kevin Williamson has stepped in to direct, ensuring the film remains in the hands of a legacy creator. The new direction will recenter the narrative entirely on Sidney’s life, with Campbell reportedly pushing for a return to the suspense-driven tone of the 1996 original. This reset effectively abandons the Carpenter sisters’ storyline, which had become the focus of the last two films.

To support this new direction, the cast of Scream 7 is being filled out with a mix of familiar and new faces. Courteney Cox is set to return as Gale Weathers, and surviving “Core Four” members Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are also reprising their roles, providing a bridge between the new and old generations. The production is also bringing back actors whose characters were previously killed off, including Matthew Lillard and David Arquette, suggesting the use of flashbacks or hallucinations. This retooling represents a significant gamble. While bringing back legacy characters is a proven strategy to energize a fanbase, it also risks undoing the successful world-building of the previous two entries.

Scream 7 is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

