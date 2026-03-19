5 Marvel Villains Who Would Make Perfect Bosses In Insomniac’s Wolverine Game

The first trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine showed that the six-clawed X-Men is going up against some dangerous foes, from deadly Sentinel robots to classic comic opponents like Omega Red. However, to flesh out Insomnaic’s latest superhero game, plenty of bosses will be needed as memorable challenges to the adamantium-infused mutant. Due to his long-standing comic history, Wolverine has plenty of hated rivals who could easily create significant battles for players to face.

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Previous endeavors from Insomniac have seen plenty of well-known Marvel antagonists face off against Spider-Man in the wall-crawler’s two games. Popular members of Spider-Man’s rouges gallery have played prominent roles, from Doctor Octopus, Electro, Scorpion, Vulture, Shocker, the Rhino, and more. These figures all represented suitable challenges in their own way, and could form a blueprint Marvel’s Wolverine could follow easily for its own boss battles.

5. Silver Samurai

Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Part of Marvel’s Wolverine is already set to take place in Japan, a location that Logan has visited often in the comics. One of Wolverine’s love interests, Mariko Yashida, has helped the character form a strong connection to this country throughout many of his stories. Since Insomniac’s game plans to take Wolverine all over the world, it would make sense that a primary antagonist of a Japan visit would be the Silver Samurai.

In many stories, the Silver Samurai is someone who clashes with Wolverine often, mainly due to the nature his relationship with Mariko and the larger Yashida clan. Many different people have taken the Silver Samurai mantle, but each have always been a deadly opponent for Logan. The skilled swordsmanship of the Silver Samurai matches their sense of honor in battle in some cases, creating an almost necessary boss for Marvel’s Wolverine, perhaps as players are learning the game’s combat systems.

4. Daken

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sometimes, family can make for the most personal villains, as Daken proves with Wolverine. In Marvel Comics, Daken is Wolverine’s son, a mutant like Logan with his signature claws and healing factor as well. Resilient and ruthless, Daken has hunted down Wolverine multiple times, believing him to be responsible for the death of his mother Mariko. After learning the truth behind a series of manipulations, Daken still has a violently complicated relationship with Wolverine.

Though not strictly an X-Men character in Marvel’s Wolverine, Daken represents something far more personal to Logan’s different stories. Frequent betrayals and brutal assassination techniques still put Daken at odds with his father, even when they reluctantly become allies from time to time. As a boss, Daken could be someone being tricked once again to attack his father, highlighting their complicated history in another bloody battle.

3. Lady Deathstrike

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Another familiar foe is Lady Deathstrike, a long-time nemesis of Wolverine who stalks the recurring X-Men and Avenger at every turn. Lady Deathstrike has a grudge on Logan, mainly to take his adamantium skeleton to honor her father’s work. An assassin and mercenary, Lady Deathstrike is also bound to adamantium, using advanced technology to transform her into a near cyborg with multiple enhancements. Superhuman strength and similar claws to Wolverine show a dark contrast to who Logan could have become had he not followed a more noble path.

Martial arts skills and adamantium-infused molecules give Lady Deathstrike an intimidating set of powers for Wolverine to contend with. Oftentimes, she has the ability to track adamantium too, which could create a relentless boss in Marvel’s Wolverine. Every fight against Wolverine is bloody, brutal, and filled with swinging claws on both sides. As far as the game goes, Lady Deathstrike tends to team up with any faction that has a vendetta against Wolverine, making her an easy boss to integrate into specific enemy groups.

2. William Stryker

Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Unlike Lady Deathstrike or Daken, William Stryker is not a villain who matches up with Wolverine’s physical powers. However, he has consistently been a thorn in Wolverine’s side since the very beginning, mainly as the head of the Weapon X program that gave Logan his adamantium skeleton. Weapon X was a brutal system, and helped fuel Stryker’s fire against all mutants. Stryker is someone who has been a threat to the larger X-Men multiple times, with Wolverine always being a particular target.

The first gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine already shows Wolverine facing off against a Sentinel, an anti-mutant robot that Stryker endorsed in the past. As almost an advocate for mutant genocide in the past through events like “Decimation” and “God Loves, Man Kills,” Stryker’s appearance against Wolverine wouldn’t be shocking. However, a boss like Stryker would pose unique gameplay challenges. There are many ways Insomniac could integrate Stryker as a boss, from him piloting a Master Mold Sentinel to him having a cyborg body from the “Weapons of Mutant Destruction” story line to challenge Wolverine in earnest.

1. Sabretooth

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If any Marvel villain is itching at the chance to fight Wolverine, it’s Sabretooth. To put it plainly, Sabretooth is like Joker to Batman, or Reverse Flash to the Flash. No other enemy has hurt Wolverine in more ways, or been as persistent throughout his comic history. Even the flames of hell haven’t stopped Sabretooth from making Logan’s life miserable in a variety of twisted, sadistic ways. Victor Creed has a rivalry with Wolverine that always winds up with someone dead after every encounter.

Both Wolverine and Sabretooth were subjects of Weapon X, but Sabretooth ended up far more savage as a result. Enhanced strength compliments a feral nature that represents the bestial side of Wolverine, taken to an uncaring endpoint. Sabretooth has done a variety of horrible things to Logan, creating a history of mutual hatred that has lasted for nearly a century. In many respects, Sabretooth is not only a character Marvel’s Wolverine needs to have, but has done so much harm over the years that he could easily be the final boss.

In many ways, Sabretooth is a dark contrast to Wolverine, perhaps marking a villainous foil to explore in the new story of Insomniac’s action-adventure title. That being said, Wolverine has a number of villains he’s tangled with in Marvel Comics, with some having personal grudges that would also make for excellent and memorable boss battles.

What characters do you think should be boss fights in Marvel’s Wolverine? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!