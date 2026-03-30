New Supergirl Movie Footage Spoils Superman’s Cameo (And Teases a Time Jump in the DCU)

The DCU is gearing up for a major second year with fans. 2025 may have given us the arrival of a new Superman and the start of feature films in the James Gunn-created universe, but it expanded even further with the second season of Peacemaker, which set the stage for the upcoming Man of Tomorrow and beyond. This year, though, the DCU will not only give us the HBO TV series Lanterns, introducing two fan-favorite Green Lanterns into the conversation, but the second feature film from DC Studios, Supergirl. After teasing Milly Alcock’s version of the hero in Superman, the fellow Kryptonian hero will get to tell her own story this summer.

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James Gunn has taken to social media to confirm that the next full trailer for Supergirl will be released tomorrow. Ahead of its debut, the DC Studios co-president has revealed a teaser for the trailer, showing off brand new footage from the sequel that teases Kara Zor-El’s hot-mess-express living arrangements but also her relationship with David Corenswet’s Superman. It’s no secret that the Man of Steel will appear in the film, but the new footage has now revealed what seems like one of his potentially few scenes in the movie. Check it out for yourself below.

Supergirl will call you back tomorrow. #Supergirl lands in theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/pelNhCXLRr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2026

The very brief trailer teaser for Supergirl is set inside Kara’s ship, which is seemingly floating through space with her and Krypto inside. In the scene, Corenswet’s Superman has left her a video message, just checking in on her and asking her when she’s planning to come back to Earth. As DC fans know, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl was revealed in the closing minutes of Superman as having just returned from some time away from being off-planet.

The implication of Clark calling to ask about Kara’s return carries some weight about the timeline of the DCU, appearing to indicate a decent jump of time since the events of Superman. Naturally, fans were well aware that Supergirl is set after Superman and before the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, but this footage seems to make it clear that it’s been quite some time. Long enough that Kara was on Earth for a decent amount of time and then departed once again.

The biggest question mark about this scene of Corenswet’s Superman is, of course, not how long it has been since his movie, but how much screen time he even has in the film itself. We have to assume that Superman, as Kara’s cousin, has more than one scene in the movie, and thus the reveal of this moment isn’t the biggest spoiler for the film itself. That said, the majority of Supergirl seems to be set far away from Earth, meaning Superman doesn’t have much of a place in the narrative. As a result, we can guess that he probably shows up at the start and end of the film, meaning we may have just seen one of those appearances.

Time will tell, of course, and the full Supergirl trailer tomorrow might end up showing off even more of Corenswet’s role in the film. DC fans can look for Supergirl in theaters on June 26.