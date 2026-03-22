The DCU’s Next Movie Can Finally Break a 42-Year Streak for One of DC’s Best Characters

After the ups and downs of the DC Extended Universe derailed that franchise, the DC Universe was conceived as a reboot to give on-screen DC adaptations a fresh start. Things got off on the right foot last summer with Superman, and soon several other DC heroes will get their moment in the spotlight. The summer sees the release of the TV series Lanterns (the first live-action Green Lantern project since the ill-fated 2011 film), and new movies featuring Batman and Wonder Woman are in the works. But before fans get an opportunity to see any of those, one of DC’s best characters could get the fresh start she’s deserved for decades.

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The character in question is Supergirl, the eponymous protagonist of the DCU’s next movie, which is scheduled to come out in June. Looking to build on star Milly Alcock’s memorable cameo in Superman, Supergirl looks to be a wild space adventure cut from the same cloth as Guardians of the Galaxy. Assuming it lives up to its on-paper potential, the film could mark the end of an unfortunate 42-year streak by being the first good movie to star Supergirl in a main role.

Supergirl‘s Unfortunate Movie History Explained

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Supergirl has been a staple of DC Comics since the 1950s, but unlike Superman and Batman, she’s a character Hollywood has struggled to get right. The first attempt to bring Supergirl to the big screen didn’t even get off the ground. She was part of an early treatment for Superman III, one that significantly altered the source material by making Superman and Supergirl love interests (rather than cousins). That pitch was rejected, and Supergirl didn’t appear in a movie until her self-titled outing in 1984, which sadly is one of the worst-received DC films of all time. It has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 19% and only grossed $14.3 million at the box office. Unsurprisingly, Supergirl never returned in the original Superman film series starring Christopher Reeve.

Decades went by before Supergirl appeared in a live-action film again. Sasha Calle was cast as Kara Zor-El for the DCEU feature The Flash, signing a multi-picture contract with Warner Bros. Due to various circumstances outside of Calle’s control, The Flash did not turn out as well as anyone would have hoped. Though Calle herself was viewed as a highlight (consistently earning strong marks in reviews), the film itself was a mess, plagued by production woes, controversial visual effects, and the DCEU’s lame-duck status. By the time The Flash premiered in 2023, Gunn and Peter Safran had already taken over as co-heads of DC Studios and were in the process of putting the DCU together. Calle’s iteration of Supergirl never stood much of a chance, as fun as it would have been to see her continue to develop the character.

Audiences didn’t have to wait nearly as long to see the next cinematic version of Supergirl, Alcock’s aforementioned cameo in Superman. The actress instantly made a memorable impression on viewers with a performance that highlighted the differences between Superman and his “hot mess” of a cousin. In her minimal screen time, Alcock conveys that the DCU’s Kara has a sarcastic edge and is a bit more carefree and reckless than Kal-El. She seems like the type of entertaining character a filmmaker could build a great film around, and hopefully that’s what awaits viewers this summer.

Why Supergirl Can End the Supergirl Movie Curse

Image via WB

One of the main reasons to be optimistic about Supergirl is the fact that it’s drawing from excellent source material. While not a straight 1:1 adaptation, the film is drawing from Tom King’s standout series Woman of Tomorrow. Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira credited King’s work with helping her crack the movie’s storyline. While developing the script, Nogueira struggled to grasp how Supergirl could be “so sunny” after watching her home planet be destroyed. Woman of Tomorrow‘s rougher, more cynical portrayal of the character resonated with Nogueira, becoming the basis of the movie.

With this in mind, Supergirl is shaping up to be a fresh spin on the comic book adaptation. The project has been described as “an anti-hero story,” leaning heavily into Kara’s trauma and grief as she struggles to reconcile with Krypton’s destruction. It lays the foundation for what should be a compelling character arc; Kara has no interest in being a do-gooder like her well-meaning cousin, yet she finds herself in a situation where she’s alongside the young Ruthye Marye Knoll, embarking on a quest for vengeance. In many ways, Kara should be a much more complex character than Superman given her worldview is colored by her drastically different upbringing. As she says in the Supergirl trailer, Superman sees the good in everyone while she sees the truth. That perspective might be challenged somewhat on her latest adventure.

On the surface, Supergirl looks to share some DNA with Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, but Craig Gillespie still seems like the ideal director for this kind of narrative. He has plenty of experience telling stories about “messy” characters (see: Cruella, I, Tonya), so he’s right in his wheelhouse crafting a tale around a jaded, edgy protagonist like the DCU’s Kara. Gillespie excels not just at making his films very entertaining, he’s also demonstrated an ability to handle more poignant fare (while still maintaining his oddball sensibilities). One only has to look at his work on the charming indie comedy Lars and the Real Girl for proof. Gillespie took a bizarre premise (a socially awkward man starts a relationship with a sex doll) and turned it into something genuinely emotional and funny. The skill of blending heart and humor is exactly what Supergirl needs from its director.

In addition to what should be a captivating Kara Zor-El story, there are plenty of other reasons to be excited about Supergirl. Once again, Krypto should be a scene stealer, as his dynamic with Kara should be a key part of the film’s emotional core. The special Supergirl teaser that aired during this year’s Puppy Bowl showcased an adorable baby Krypto meeting Kara for the first time, so it should be great to see those two getting up to trouble together. Supergirl also serves as the debut for Jason Momoa’s Lobo, which is a highly anticipated development. For years, Momoa has been the dream fan cast for the intergalactic bounty hunter, and early looks at the character suggest it’ll be worth the wait. Assuming all these elements come together, Supergirl will continue the DCU’s early hot streak.

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