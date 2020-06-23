New Tenet TV Spot Confirms July 31st Release Date

✖

Since Warner Bros. officially delayed the new Christopher Nolan film Tenet earlier this month, the film has been scheduled to arrive at the end of July but fans remain skeptical. It's unclear if the studio will move the film once again and though it's reasonable for fans to assume it might be delayed further, WB has doubled down on the new release date. A new TV spot for the film aired on television tonight during WWE Raw, confirming that the film will be released in theaters on Friday, July 31. You can watch it for yourself in the player below.

"I don’t want to say too much about it other than we’re extraordinarily excited about what we’ve been able to do with this material," Nolan shared with CineEurope participants after the delay was confirmed. "I think of all the films that I’ve made, this is perhaps the one that is most designed for the audience experience, the big screen experience. This is a film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen and we’re very, very excited for you to see what it is we’ve done. We’ve made big films in the past, but this is a film whose global reach and level of action is beyond anything we’ve ever attempted before. I think we only would have been able to pull off this film with the level of experience we’ve had doing action films in the past."

He added, "The movie has an incredible ensemble cast led by John David Washington who gives the most extraordinary and iconic performance as the protagonist at the heart of Tenet and I cannot wait for you guys to see what he’s done with his character. I’m very much looking forward to sharing the film with you. I’m going to get back to finishing it right now and I look forward to your reaction.”

The aforementioned #Tenet promo that aired around 830pn EST during #WWERaw #tonight which features the 7/31 release date https://t.co/aFlzPAbXld — Mike, Mike, And Oscar (@MMandOscar) June 23, 2020

Written and directed by Nolan the film stars John David Washington and also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. In lieu of Tenet arriving on July 17, Christopher Nolan's Inception will be re-released in theaters on that date to mark its tenth anniversary.

Do you plan on seeing Tenet when it's released? Do you think it will make its new release date of July 31st? Sound off in the comments below!

