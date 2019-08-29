Terminator: Dark Fate Celebrates Judgment Day With Release of a New Teaser

Fans are eager to learn more about the return of Sarah Conner and the Terminator in the next film in the saga, the first to have involvement from franchise creator James Cameron since the iconic Terminator 2: Judgment Day. And what better way to celebrate the anniversary of Judgement Day than to release a brand new teaser for Terminator: Dark Fate. But that’s not all, as it looks like the teaser could be setting up the release of a full trailer for the movie, possibly revealing more information about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return to the franchise as a mysterious new character.

The teaser, which can be seen above, includes Linda Hamilton‘s amazing monologue from Terminator 2: Judgment Day while also showing Schwarzenegger’s character in a portrait with his family, all while Gabriel Luna’s menacing new Terminator searches his cabin for clues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On August 29th, 1997, it’s gonna feel real to you, too!” says the recording of Sarah Connor. “You think you’re safe and alive? You’re already dead! Everybody! Him, you, you’re d-” and then the recording cuts out.

The teaser then says: “Today is Judgment Day. Tomorrow we meet our fate.”

It’s unclear if Paramount Pictures will actually release a trailer tomorrow, but such an ominous tease can’t go unrewarded. Even if it’s a sizzle reel or behind-the-scenes footage, Paramount will likely deliver something to celebrate the occasion.

After the first featurette was released at San Diego Comic-Con, director Tim Miller revealed why he decided to return to the franchise and give it a clean slate after the misfires of the last three Terminator films.

“After Deadpool there were a lot of projects I could’ve chosen, but I really wanted to see Linda Hamilton come back to personally continue her story as Sarah Connor,” Miller explained to Variety. “Like James Cameron, I always find stories about women are much more interesting than men picking up guns. Jim’s movies are grounded in reality and character and just happen to have time travel and robots. I’m wired the same way.”

Miller added, “I want to give the audience a story about Sarah and these new characters and make everything else as realistic as possible. I want to sit in the audience and believe that this s–t could happen to me. That’s how I’m approaching it.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is currently set to premiere in theaters on November 1st.