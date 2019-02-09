New ‘Terminator’ Movie Working Title Revealed by James Cameron

There have been a lot of hits and misses in the Terminator franchise over the years, but we can’t help but get excited for the next installment.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, James Cameron has revealed the working title for the new movie, and it’s bleak. Cameron, who is producing the film, says they’re currently calling it Terminator: Dark Fate.

“That’s our working title right now,” Cameron explained.

While it’s exciting that Cameron is involved with the new movie, the writer-director who helmed The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day is only returning as the movie’s executive producer. When he says “our”, he’s referring to the new director, Tim Miller, who is best known for directing the first Deadpool film.

“Tim’s a very willful and opinionated director, and he’s got his own ideas for the film. I’m kind of like the Pips — he’s Gladys,” Cameron explained.

This will be the sixth entry into the franchise, but Cameron’s first involvement since Judgement Day was released in 1991. Last April, he shared with the press that the reboot will be more “nuanced” than the 1984 original.

“We’re developing a new Terminator film. And the Terminator films are all about artificial intelligence. But I would say we’re looking at it differently than when I wrote the first story in 1982,” he explained.

“That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing. Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So its ‘Smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif.”

The new Terminator movie is especially exciting for fans because it will see the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Arnold Schwarzenegger is reprising his iconic role as the the Terminator, and the movie will also feature Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Brett Azar (Terminator Genisys), Diego Boneta (Scream Queens), Natalia Reyes (2091), Gabriel Luna (Agents of SHIELD), and Steven Cree (Outlander).

In addition to working on the new Terminator, Cameron also has his hands full with the four upcoming Avatar sequels, all of which he plans to direct. The first is set to be released in 2020.

This week, you can catch Robert Rodriguez‘s Alita: Battle Angel in theaters, which Cameron not only produced, but co-wrote with Rodriguez and Laeta Kalogridis, who also co-wrote Terminator Genisys.

Terminator: Dark Fate (working title) will be released on November 1st.