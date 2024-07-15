New The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashions Get You Ready For Spooky Season

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

For many of us, a return to cold weather seems like a very distant thing as we endure the stifling July summer heat. However, Halloween is right around the corner, and Hot Topic is getting The Nightmare Before Christmas fans ready with a new Her / Our Universe fashion collection. It includes a varsity jacket, hoodies, a sweater dress, and more with loads Halloween Town style.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas styles at Hot Topic. Note that plus sizes are available and all of the items are 20% off at the time of writing using the code HTDEAL at checkout. You can shop all of Hot Topic’s NBX items right here.

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Characters Girls Oversized Varsity Jacket – See at Hot Topic: “Everybody scream and show some Halloween Town spirit! From The Nightmare Before Christmas, this varsity jacket has an oversized fit and features black and white color-blocking, plus Sally, Zero, Oogie’s boys, Scary Teddy and spooky icons on the front and sleeves in puff print. The back highlights an embroidered patch of Jack Skellington’s face. Complete with front pockets and snap-button closures.”

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Patches Girls Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: “Life’s no fun without a good scare! Everybody scream for this The Nightmare Before Christmas zip-up hoodie! Patches on the front depict Sally, Oogie’s boys, Zero and more of your Halloween Town faves, plus ghosts and pumpkins on the sleeves. Depicted on the back is Jack Skellington in a coffin and “Master of fright” printed on the hood. Complete with front pockets.”

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Sweater Dress – See at Hot Topic: “All hail the Master of Fright! This The Nightmare Begore Christmas sweater dress has a black and white striped design and features Jack Skellington’s face front and center. Comes with destruction on the front, back and sleeves. Material slightly transparent.”

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Patchwork Romper – See at Hot Topic: “Stitch together some serious style with this The Nightmare Before Christmas romper! Perfect for those who want to feel fabulously patched up for a night in or a spooky sleepover. Inspired by Sally, this long-sleeve romper features her iconic patchwork design and comes with buttons at the neckline.”

Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin King Color-Block Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: “Channel all the Pumpkin King energy just in time for Halloween with this zip-up hoodie! From The Nightmare Before Christmas, this black and orange color-block hoodie features Jack posing in front of a jack-o’-lantern set aflame and “Pumpkin king” above. You’ll also find Jack posing on the sleeves. Comes with Jack, pumpkin and barbed wire printed hood lining, contrast orange stitching and thumbholes.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas Characters Jumbo Graphic Sweatshirt – See at Hot Topic: “All your Halloween Town faves are here on this crewneck sweatshirt! This black sweatshirt has a jumbo graphic of all the main characters from the beloved film The Nightmare Before Christmas.” A pair of matching glow-in-the-dark sweatpants is also available.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not,” Burton said in a recent chat with Empire.

He added, “I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

Composer Danny Elfman, the singing voice of Jack Skellington and the maestro behind the film’s score, shared a similar sentiment when we spoke with him.

“I don’t think so,” Elfman told ComicBook.com about a Nightmare follow-up. “I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was.”

“But you know, it wouldn’t totally shock me if he came back with… If he had a fresh take on it, I would certainly go for the ride with him,” the composer continued. “But he’s never expressed any interest in that. I think he felt like this was a pure thing and it was what it was and that to try to do sequels on it would, I think it’s just not inspired him. But I won’t ever speak for Tim. It’s his universe.”