Twisters Star Promises Sequel Will Be "Good, Family Fun"

The original 1996 Twister is a heart-pounding thrill ride that pushed the limits of visual effects, and the upcoming sequel Twisters looks to be replicating the crowd-pleasing nature of that blockbuster, as star Katy O'Brian promises the sequel is "good family fun." While the original film is quite intense, the stars of the show were the tornados themselves, with the experience then heightened by the compelling ensemble cast featuring Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The upcoming adventure looks to similarly feature a talented cast, but the real attractions look to be the thrilling sequences of intense weather. Twisters is set to land in theaters on July 19th.

"I think it's going to be like PG or maybe PG-13, I don't know," O'Brian shared with Entertainment Weekly of the spirit of the sequel. "But [director Lee Isaac Chung] -- it seems like maybe he's an interesting choice for it. He did this gorgeous indie [Minari], and then he did Star Wars [The Mandalorian], and then he did Twisters, but he's from Arkansas, so he's from the area. I think he just really understands the battle of humans and nature, but also the importance of the balance of nature and all of that."

She added, "I think he has this really, really beautiful vision for it, and I think it's going to be cool for people to see. I don't think people are going to expect to go into a movie about tornadoes and be awed by the cinematography and the direction."

While visual effects will understandably be featured heavily in the upcoming film, the actor confirmed how they filmed in the areas that are subjected to intense tornados, adding an extra element of authenticity to the experience.

"We filmed a tornado movie during tornado season in Tornado Alley," O'Brian detailed. She also noted how, after more intimidating roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in The Mandalorian, she gets to be a bit "sillier" in Twisters. "I don't want to say comedic role, and then everyone's like, 'She wasn't funny.' We'll say it's silly and fun."

The sequel was previously described, "Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Also starring in the film are Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney.

Twisters is set to land in theaters on July 19th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!