Twisters First Trailer Debuts During Super Bowl

A storm is coming to the big screen this year. 28 years after Twister hit theaters and became a box office sensation, audiences are going to chase tornadoes once again with the release of Twisters. This sequel to Jan de Bont's hit action movie is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is preparing to debut in theaters this summer, with an all-star cast led by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The movie doesn't arrive in theaters until July, but the first footage has finally made its way online. The official trailer for Twisters was released during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and you can check it out in its entirety above!

While it may seem on the surface like this is a reboot of Twisters, that isn't actually the case. It's not a direct follow-up to Twister, but it doesn't reinvent the original film either.

"It's definitely not a reboot," Glen Powell told Vogue last year. "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story. There are not characters from the original movie, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day."

Twisters screenwriter Mark L. Smith shared a similar sentiment about the new film during an interview with Collider last year.

"It's a lot of fun. [Director Lee Isaac Chung] did his own thing to the script a little bit because that's what they do, so I don't know about some of the changes exactly," Smith shared. "So, I don't know the details, but it's a separate story. It's not a continuation of the original. But it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The film also stars, Katy O'Brian, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, and new Superman star David Corenswet.

Check out all of the commercials and trailers that debuted during the NFL's big game! Watch Super Bowl LVIII Live on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ and see all of the coverage of the game on CBS Sports.