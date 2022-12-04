Nicolas Cage Gets Transformed Into Superman Beyond in New Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery has been working hard at the furthering of DC Comics ever since their merger was completed and the CEO has been trying to steer the ship in the right direction. We officially found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios and they will plan the next ten years of movies. There was also the news that Henry Cavill will return as Superman in the main DC Universes and that writers have been pitching the next Man of Steel movie. One fan thinks that Cavill should be the main Superman of the DCU and even has a design that shows who they think should be the guy.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows what Nicholas Cage could look like as the Superman from the future. In the fan art you can see the actor as Superman Beyond in the costume fans are used to. Although this isn't a film that is based on Gunn and Safran's tenure, it sure is fun to think about. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

