Nightwing Helmer Hopes Movie Still Gets Made

Thanks to DC Studios’ first slate reveal earlier this year, we know Batman and the rest of the Bat-family will be a major part of the DC Universe from its inception. The first half of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters will feature The Brave and the Bold, a feature film that will focus on Batman and his son Damian Wayne. According to DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, the movie will also include other iconic supporting characters of the Caped Crusader. Amongst the most popular of those characters is Nightwing, with fans of the character hoping Dick Grayson will be prominently featured in the franchise.

Though the character currently appears on Titans played by Brenton Thwaites, he was also set to get his own film series under the previous DC Films leadership. At the time, the movie was going to be directed by Chris McKay, who hopes to still make the movie should Gunn and Peter Safran want him to join the DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look, I am still hoping to do something with it,” McKay said in a recent interview with SFX Magazine. “Now that James Gunn is involved… I haven’t had any conversations with him or anybody over there, but I love that character. I hope I can do something with him. That would be amazing.”

What was McKay’s Nightwing movie going to be about?

During DC’s first attempt at establishing a cinematic world with the DC Extended Universe, McKay said his take on Grayson was going to be something fans had never seen before.

“This movie will be different than LEGO Batman, different than any other Gotham based film or TV show and will be a wholly original look at Robin/Dick Grayson. Don’t lose hope,” McKay told a fan on Twitter in 2017.

In a separate interview that same year, McKay said the film is “gonna be a f****** badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion. It’s gonna be a crazy, fun ride. Whoever gets cast as Nightwing, and any of the other actors around, are gonna go through a f****** boot camp experience because it’s gonna be a lot.”

McKay is currently helping promote Renfield, a retelling of the legendary Dracula story with Nic Cage, Niucholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and more.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!