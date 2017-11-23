‘Nightwing’ Director Teases A Wholly Original Take On Dick Grayson

Chris McKay might have experience bringing Dick Grayson to the big screen, but his take on Nightwing will be truly unique.

After one fan claimed Nightwing would be too similar to Robin’s role in McKay’s The LEGO Batman Movie, the director clarified that wouldn’t be the case. According to McKay, the live-action portrayal of Dick Grayson will be completely unique from what fans have seen in the past.

This movie will be different than LEGO Batman, different than any other Gotham based film or TV show and will be a wholly original look at Robin/Dick Grayson. Don’t lose hope. — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) November 22, 2017

This is sure to please some fans, considering the varied ways that Dick Grayson has been brought into film and television. Burt Ward is probably best known for bringing the character to life, in the original Batman television series and subsequent films.

But various other portrayals of the character have made their way onto the screen, including Brenton Thwaites’ portrayal in the upcoming Titans series.

Judging by McKay’s various other updates about Nightwing, this “wholly original” portrayal seems to be a big goal.

“It’s gonna be a f****** badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion,” McKay revealed earlier this year. “It’s gonna be a crazy, fun ride. Whoever gets cast as Nightwing, and any of the other actors around, are gonna go through a f****** boot camp experience because it’s gonna be a lot.”

Earlier this week, McKay hinted that the film would have an open casting call, further diversifying the various “fan casts” that fans have had for the role. Zac Efron, Finn Wittrock, Dacre Montgomery, and most recently Dev Patel have all been suggested for the role in one way or another.

The Nightwing movie does not currently have a release date, but McKay recently hinted that it could enter pre-production within the next year.