Shazam! 3 Could Continue a Trend That DC Fans Find Annoying

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters, and the new DC film features a controversial post-credit scene. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Mister Mind was previously seen in the post-credits scene of the first Shazam! and the fan-favorite villain returned for the Fury of the Gods post-credits scene to once again speak with Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). However, some fans have expressed frustration over the fact that the scene was basically a repeat of the first film. Director David F. Sandberg has said Mister Mind was originally supposed to play a bigger role in the film, and writer Henry Gayden recently gave a great defense for the post-credit scene in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He also revealed Mister Mind could always come back in a potential third film.

"If we have Shazam! 3, it will be fun if we can bring them back," Gayden said. "But also, if we had Shazam! 3 and we go a different route with villains, I've always wanted the post-credits to continue to be Sivana and Mister Mind. I just thought it was the flavor of Shazam!, the fact that it kind of low-key makes fun of the tropes of movies. If the post-credit scene is always making fun of post-credit scenes, I think that could be really fun."

Why Was Mister Mind Cut From Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

"Our original idea was actually to have Mister Mind and Sivana in this movie and to have that it was Mister Mind that enabled the gods to come here as part of a bigger plan, but it was just too much story to tell that because the movie's already over two hours long without it," Sandberg told ComicBook.com. "We had to just have the gods show up this time, which I'd love to see more of Mister Mind, but maybe some other time."

"I would love to do something with Mister Mind, but it's more of just, since we know people who have seen the first movie will go like, 'Hey, what happened with the worm guy,'" the director continued. "We had to do a little check-in, it felt like, just to show that, no, he's still out there. He's still working on his plans. It just takes a little while."

"I certainly need a little bit of a break, having done two Shazam movies in a row, and it takes a lot of time and a lot of work," Sandberg concluded. "Right now I'm just like, 'Let's do a little horror movie, or something that's really quick and fun.'"

