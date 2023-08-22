Nightwing Movie Reportedly "Dead" at DC

Chris McKay's Nightwing movie may officially be dead after all. Though the move isn't surprising to most, a new report suggests the movie won't be moving forward under new DC leadership. A new tweet from trade reporter Umberto Gonzalez says those hoping to see McKay's version in the new DC Universe are out of luck, dashing hopes from McKay as recently as March.

"That project is dead," Gonzalez said to a fan inquiring about the status of the film.

Speaking with SFX Magazine earlier this year, McKay said he hoped to finally get the movie made with new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"Look, I am still hoping to do something with it," McKay said in a recent interview with SFX Magazine. "Now that James Gunn is involved... I haven't had any conversations with him or anybody over there, but I love that character. I hope I can do something with him. That would be amazing."

What was Chris McKay's Nightwing about?

McKay previously revealed his take on Bludhaven's guardians was going to be "f---ing badass."

"This movie will be different than LEGO Batman, different than any other Gotham based film or TV show and will be a wholly original look at Robin/Dick Grayson. Don't lose hope," McKay told a fan on Twitter in 2017.

In a separate interview that same year, McKay said the film is "gonna be a f****** badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion. It's gonna be a crazy, fun ride. Whoever gets cast as Nightwing, and any of the other actors around, are gonna go through a f****** boot camp experience because it's gonna be a lot."

Is Nightwing going to be in the DCU?

Given DC's introduction to the Bat-family in The Brave and the Bold will feature Damian Wayne as Robin, it stands to reason Dick Grayson it out there somewhere in the universe, already serving as the superhero Nightwing.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

