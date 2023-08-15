No Hard Feelings Featurette Has Hilarious Alternate Lines From Jennifer Lawrence Comedy (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky co-wrote the comedy No Hard Feelings with John Phillips, but one of the bonuses of hiring a talented performer like Jennifer Lawrence is that she brings her own sense of humor to set, allowing the film to explore a number of alternate lines for fresh takes on set. This collaborative process resulted in plenty of equally hilarious exchanges in key scenes, which you can catch a glimpse of in an exclusive featurette from the film's upcoming home video release. Check out the No Hard Feelings featurette above before it lands on Digital HD on August 15th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29th.

The film is described, "Maddie thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be a real challenge, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all."

Directed by Stupnitsky, the film also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick.

Special features on the home video release include:

Outtakes & Bloopers

A Motley Crew: Meet the Characters

A Little Wrong: Making No Hard Feelings



Lawrence previously won an Academy Award in 2012, which came at a time when she was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, thanks not only to her independent outings but also her involvement in projects like the X-Men and The Hunger Games franchises. In the wake of those hits, she took an extended break from acting, with No Hard Feelings marking one of his biggest projects in years.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told revealed to Vanity Fair back in 2021 of the reason for her break. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

No Hard Feelings lands on Digital HD on August 15th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments!