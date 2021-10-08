Next ‘James Bond’ Movie Hasn’t Moved Release Date

Bond 25 will keep its November 8, 2019 release date despite losing director Danny Boyle just days ago, Deadline reports.

The Daniel Craig-led film will keep its release date if a replacement director is tapped within the next 60 days, per sources. Such a big decision lies with series producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who are said to be playing their cards close to the vest.

Deadline claims Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, Sharp Objects) has been approached, but scheduling makes his involvement unlikely. Also named as a "real possibility" is Baby Driver writer-director Edgar Wright, who is said to be interested on helming an entry in the world-famous long-running franchise.

Also named on the shortlist are David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Yann Demange (White Boy Rick). Whether or not Bond 25 keeps its release date is partially tied to a decision about the script: in place is a script penned by John Hodge (Boyle's Trainspotting), who wrote his script from an idea by Boyle, following a previous draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan has expressed heavy interest in directing a Bond installment, telling Playboy last July he "definitely" hopes to one day have a turn at the suave super spy.

"I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character and I'm always excited to see what they do with it," Nolan said. "Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they are getting along well."

Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg said he tried to board the franchise following mega-hits Jaws in 1975 and Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977, but was turned down by original series producer Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli both times.

As it stands now, Bond 25 comes just one week after Warner Bros.' anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, again teaming director Patty Jenkins and leading lady Gal Gadot. Also releasing November 8, 2019 is an Untitled Disney Fairy Tale film, with a half-animated, half-live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie racing in a week later.