No Time To Die Star Daniel Craig Calls Quantum of Solace a “Sh*t Show”

No Time To Die is now playing in theaters and features Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as James Bond. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score after 289 reviews and an 89% audience score after 1,000+. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a satisfying send-off” for Craig. While these scores aren’t quite as good as Casino Royale (94% critic score, 90% audience score) or Skyfall (92% critics score, 86% audience score) they are better than both Quantum of Solace (64% critics score, 58% audience score) and Spectre (63% critics score, 61% audience score). In fact, Craig recently reminisced about his past Bond films while chatting with Empire, and didn’t have the kindest words for Quantum of Solace.

“Yes, and for a while, I mourned the actor that I was in Casino Royale because in Casino Royale I didn’t know any better,” Craig replied when asked if he’s a different actor now than he was in 2006. “I just didn’t get all of the pressure. Then you do [the film] and you get some success, and you go, ‘Oh sh*t’. It’s a double-edged sword. If I made Casino Royale and it was a pile of sh*t and I walked away, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. And maybe I would have carried on acting and that would have been great. But it was a hit, and then there was the pressure that came with the need to succeed.”

Craig coninued, “Sometimes I would yearn after the person I was when we did Casino Royale. Sometimes too much knowledge is just a little bit not a good thing. I was in the dark about a lot of things, about the way things worked, about the way the world really viewed Bond. Then I suddenly started understanding them, and the weight of it bored me down. We did Quantum Of Solace, which was a bit of a sh*t show to say the least, and the full weight of it made me locked up. Thankfully, since then it’s just been about loosening up and trying to get back to that feeling of Casino Royale, which is just like, ‘Come on, it’s James Bond, enjoy yourself. Let’s have a good time’. I mean, I’m still a moody c*nt.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld.

