The Old Guard 2: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Reveals Plans for Sequel

✖

The Old Guard hit Netflix this weekend, and fans are loving the comic book adaptation starring Charlize Theron. The movie left things open for a sequel, which fans are already calling for on social media. Spoiler Alert... The movie ends six months after Booker [Matthias Schoenaerts] is banished from the group for 100 years. He's seen drunkenly stumbling into his apartment and finds someone waiting for him inside: a woman in a red coat. "Booker," she says. "It's nice to finally meet you." That woman, of course, is Quynh (Van Veronica Ngo), an immortal who was dumped into the ocean and forced to spend centuries drowning over and over again. The movie's director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, recently spoke to Games Radar and teased what a sequel could mean for Quynh.

"It'll be based on the graphic novel," Prince-Bythewood explained. "In terms of what Greg [Rucka] has written, Quynh has reared her head, and that causes some issues, absolutely. But also, there's a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it's a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel."

While talking to Games Radars' sister publication, Total Film, Theron also hinted at the possibility of a sequel. “We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it’s definitely something that excites us,” she shared.

You can read the official synopsis for The Old Guard here:

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

Would you like to see a sequel to The Old Guard? Tell us in the comments!

The Old Guard is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.