Olympus Has Fallen 4 Titled 'Night Has Fallen', Gerard Butler Returning

The Olympus Has Fallen franchise is continuing with a fourth film, which will be entitled Night Has Fallen. Franchise star Gerard Butler already confirmed his return. The next film will bring back much of the creative team from the third film, Angel Has Fallen, including director Ric Roman Waugh and screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen. "Producing are G-BASE’s Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner," according to THR's report. Millennium Films will shoot Night Has Fallen over in Bulgaria, as well as other locations throughout Europe.

The franchise follows Gerard Butler as Mike Banning, a secret service agent who keeps on finding himself in Die Hard-style scenarios defending the US President - or (in the last film) himself - from terrorist plots. The first film, Olympus Has Fallen (2013 - directed by Antoine Fuqua) saw Banning estranged from the president (Aaron Eckhart) after failing to save the First Lady. Banning become the agent standing when the White House was overrun by terrorists. He saved the president, foiled a plot from inside the government, and got back into the good graces of the secret service.

The sequel film, London Has Fallen took the concept overseas to the UK, as foreign terrorists tried to cause international war by executing the US president (Eckhart) on UK soil. This time Banning was on the President's security detail and managed to protect him yet again. In the end, life got more serious as Banning had a baby girl and a new president stepped in (Morgan Freeman).

Angel Has Fallen (2019) saw Banning dealing with debilitating physical toll while transitioning into a role as Head of Secret Service. A plot from some ex-soldiers-turned-mercenaries framed Banning and forced him on the run. Ultimately, Mike cleared his name (with some help from his Vietnam vet dad, Nick Nolte), saved the president, and got the big job leading the Secret Service. Seemed like things were finally settling down for Mike... until night falls, apparently.

No word yet on what the plot of Night Has Fallen would be, but given the path of recent US history, it's not impossible to guess how things could go. Wouldn't it be interesting if Mike Banning had to serve a president and/or administration that didn't have the noble American ideals at heart? Possibly a corrupted government that's actually at the heart of the plot?

We'll find out when Night Has Fallen hits theaters.