Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Four Hour Cut Rumored for Netflix

Earlier this year, fans of acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino were treated to quite the surprise when a special extended edition of The Hateful Eight arrived on Netflix. This near four hour cut of the film had been chopped into four separate chapters and released on the streaming service as a miniseries, giving audiences more of the film to see while also offering a totally different viewing experience. Well, it looks like Tarantino is preparing to do the exact same thing with his newest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times, Tarantino is planning to add in many of the deleted scenes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and cut the film into an episodic version for Netflix. He claims that several actors who had their scenes removed from the final cut in order to preserve time were told by Tarantino that he would put them back in on the Netflix edition.

“I keep hearing Tarantino told the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actors that he’ll put their deleted scenes back when he recuts the film into episodes for Netflix,” Buchanan wrote in the tweet, “akin to what he recently did with Hateful Eight.”

I keep hearing Tarantino told the ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD actors that he’ll put their deleted scenes back when he recuts the film into episodes for Netflix, akin to what he recently did with HATEFUL EIGHT — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) August 1, 2019

There’s no telling exactly which actors Buchanan is referring to, but there are several notable names that had their parts cut in post-production. Both James Marsden and Tim Roth were a part of the expansive, all-star cast, but neither ended up in the actual movie. Both were thanked in the credits of Once Upon a Time.

To add even more credibility to Buchanan’s report, one of the actors from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actually mentioned the four hour Netflix cut on the record.

“There is talk about there being a 4-hour Netflix version, as well, because there were a lot of scenes he shot that couldn’t make it into the film because there just simply wasn’t room,” Nichloas Hammond said during his appearance on The Mutuals Interviews podcast.

With multiple sources delivering the same news, it seems like an extended cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood coming to Netflix is a pretty safe bet.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently playing in theaters.