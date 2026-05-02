One of Disney’s Best Live-Action Movies Just Joined Hulu (But It’s TV Reboot Is Officially Dead)

Walt Disney Studios is best known for its decades-spanning catalog of animated movies, but the studio also has some pretty great live-action films. As the studio continues its modern trend revisiting its animated films for live-action remakes, with Moana up next on the schedule, Hulu subscribers can now stream one of Disney’s best live-action movies ever after it just missed its opportunity for a TV reboot.

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More than two decades after it premiered in theaters and cemented its status as a beloved Disney classic, Holes nearly made it back to the screen with a TV reboot at Disney+. While that gender-swapped reimagining was ultimately scrapped after a pilot episode was completed and a cast had been assembled, fans can now stream the 2003 movie on Hulu after Holes joined the platform on May 1st. For those who need a refresher, the iconic Disney film stars Shia LaBeouf as Stanley Yelnats IV, who is wrongfully convicted of theft and sent to a brutal juvenile detention camp where he is forced to dig holes in a dried lake bed, soon discovering that the warden is secretly using the inmates to search for buried treasure and uncovering his family’s curse.

Holes Is a Perfect 10/10 Book-to-Movie Adaptation

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Before Holes made it to the big screen, young audiences devoured the story of Caveman, Zero, and the other young juveniles at Camp Green Lake in Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel of the same name, and the 2003 film proved to be an exceptional adaptation of the book. The movie has been praised by fans on as “the greatest book to movie adaptation of all time” that “made an already great childrens book into a masterpiece.”

The film’s status as a perfect book-to-movie adaptation largely has to do with the fact that the movie was written by Sachar himself. This resulted in the big screen adaptation capturing the spirit of the novel while effectively navigating its non-linear, multi-layered story that intertwines Stanley’s story in the present with the history of his family’s curse and the legend of the outlaw “Kissin’ Kate” Barlow in the past without omitting major plot points or ever feeling too confusing. The movie also had stellar casting, with the performances from the ensemble cast that included LaBeouf in his first major big screen role alongside veterans like Sigourney Weaver and Jon Voight adding depth to the characters rather than just feeling like caricatures.

What’s New on Hulu?

Hulu has lots of new streaming options already this May. Sticking to family-friendly content, the platform stocked the animated movie Robots on May 1st alongside all four Descendants movies ahead of the Disney Channel premiere of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland on July 16th. Outside of kid-friendly titles, Hulu is now also streaming movies like Con Air, I, Robot, The Last Duel, Minority Report, Philadelphia, and the original Star Wars trilogy plus Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

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