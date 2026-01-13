One of the Best Sci-Fi Sequels is Leaving Netflix (But Fans Won’t Have To Wait For It to Find a New Home)

From the time it was released in 1984, Ghostbusters was pretty much an instant classic. The supernatural sci-fi comedy with its eccentric group of New York City parapsychologists investigating (and eliminating) ghosts, demons, and all manner of paranormal manifestations was a huge hit, leading to a whole franchise that fans old and new enjoy rewatching. However, one of the best sequels in the franchise is about to leave Netflix, but this is a case where fans won’t have to do too much investigating to find it on a new streaming home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to leave Netflix on January 24th. The film, which opened in theaters in 2024 and was one of the biggest genre releases that year, stars Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard along with Marvel star Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Graze and saw original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts also return. But while the film is leaving Netflix, fans hoping to still be able to stream the hit are in luck: it arrives on Hulu on January 22nd.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Brought The Franchises to a New Generation

While Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire didn’t necessarily win over critics — the film has some of the worst reviews of the entire franchise — it still performed well with audiences and for good reason. The film, while it leaned deeply into the nostalgia of the original film, also fully established the idea of a Ghostbusters legacy as the daughter and grandchildren of Egon Spengler head back to New York to re-establish Ghostbusters. In particular, Grace shines as Phoebe Spengler, with her arc setting the stage for the franchise to have a future. And when it comes to that future, that does still seem like a possibility. Gil Kenan, who co-wrote and directed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, indicated that a sequel to the film was in development as of 2024, though it’s currently unclear where progress on that stands. Aykroyd has previously said that he doesn’t anticipate himself or Murray returning for any future installments of the beloved franchise.

As for where to watch the rest of the franchise, fans will need to do a little checking. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently available on Hulu, though the first two films appear to only be available to rent on various services. The 2016, all-female Ghostbusters reboot is also streaming on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!