New Trailer for Pixar’s Onward Arriving Thursday

With Toy Story 4 now available to watch at home, the Disney-owned Pixar Studios is about to enter a new chapter of its long and illustrious tenure. The studio has made it clear that the focus over the next few years will be on original stories, getting back to the roots of what Pixar great in the first place. Kicking this wave of original projects off in 2020 is Onward, the animated fantasy epic about two brothers on a journey to learn more about their dad, featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Fans are excited to see what Pixar has in store with this new adventure and, fortunately, no one has to wait very long to get a sneak peek.

Pixar announced on Wednesday that a brand new trailer for Onward had been completed and would be released online sometime Thursday. The news came via a video on Twitter that showed the reactions of Pratt and Holland as they watched the trailer for the first time.

“Here’s how Chris Pratt & Tom Holland reacted whe they saw the brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward,” Pixar wrote in the tweet. “Tomorrow, it’s your turn.”

Here’s how Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) & Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) reacted when they saw the brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward. 😮 Tomorrow, it’s your turn. pic.twitter.com/KtJUFGnWQT — Pixar (@Pixar) October 9, 2019

Onward tells the story of two elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left out in the world. They exist in a version of the world fairly similar to ours, just with a bit of a fantasy twist. Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus also star in the film. Onward is written and directed by Dean Scanlon (Monsters University).

“Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays,” said Scanlon when the movie was first announced. “There is no one funnier than Julia, but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character.”

“Chris [Pratt] brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” added producer Kori Rae.

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.