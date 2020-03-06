Onward: Tom Holland Thanks Disney For Making Him “the Luckiest Kid”

Pixar's Onward hits theaters next month, and the upcoming animated film has already featured a delightful press tour. The main voice cast includes Marvel stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt and the two actors have done everything from announcing they're in love to trolling each other. The movie also just had its world premiere, so Holland took to Instagram to share some photos from the big event. In the post's caption, Holland thanked Disney for this dream opportunity, and called himself "the luckiest kid going."

"It's good in life to set goals and have milestones. A big one for me was being in a Pixar movie and I can't quite believe that this came true. Thank you @disney for yet again making me the luckiest kid going. Onward is a film about family and brotherhood and that's exactly how you should watch it. Grab the fam and take them to see onward... you'll love it. And finally, Mr @prattprattpratt is soooo funny in this film - I'm so glad we got to work together again buddy 🙌🏻," Holland wrote.

You can check out the images in the post below:

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Onward also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. The film was written and directed by Dean Scanlon (Monsters University) and follows two elf brothers who are given a magical staff by their late father, which will grant them the magic ability to bring him back for one day so he can see them grown up. The magic doesn't work out quite as well as advertised, as only the bottom half of their father is resurrected. The duo then heads out on a quest to finish the job the staff started before their father disappears for good and they miss their chance.

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6th.