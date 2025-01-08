Oppenheimer Is Only $5 In This Digital Movie Sale

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Ah, the movies. Cinema! A medium whose purpose is to bring you closer to the stories of others, to make you sing, make you dance, make you feel, and make you spend money! With that last part in mind, I’m happy to say that GRUV, Universal Pictures’ relatively new Blu-ray/DVD/Digital site, has put a collection of of award-winning / nominated films on sale for $9.99 or less on digital (redeemable via Movies Anywhere). The lineup includes such titles as Tár, 1917, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite, Burn After Reading, and even last year’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, which can be had for only $4.99 in UHD.

If you’re a film-head and you want to enjoy even more amazing films at any time or any place, for only the amount you would’ve spent on a coffee, then head to Gruv.com here and purchase a few of these cheap digital copies. Look below for a list of a few of my favorite picks.

In addition to the sale on digital films, If you head to GRUV here, you’ll find deals on a wide-range of Blu-rays and DVDs, from ‘Movie Highlights of 2024: 2 Blu-rays for $20’ to ‘Movie Madness: 3 DVDS for Only $15’ and ‘Blu-Ray TV Clearance’, where you can even find complete sets of popular TV shows, like Rick and Morty or Game of Thrones. The options are kind of endless here, as even classic films like Clint Eastwood’s The Rookie ($12.78) and A Street Car Named Desire ($9.02) are available for cheap prices. As an avid physical media collector, GRUV’s accessibility to older films is something I don’t take for granted, as often it can be hard to find copies of these movies. Many collectors tell stories of digging and searching through second-hand bins just hoping to find an older film that’s out of print. GRUV often makes buying newer films and older films easier and more affordable, and with the stronghold streaming currently has, it’s nice to see physical media take the forefront for a change.

