New Oppenheimer Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Christopher Nolan's Latest

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is both narratively and cinematically one of Hollywood's most ambitious storytellers, and while his upcoming film Oppenheimer is based on a real-life figure, he went to great lengths to bring the story to life in boundary-pushing ways. Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, who would be known as the "father of the atomic bomb," with the film chronicling the development of the weapon that would change the face of history forever. You can check out a new featurette for Oppenheimer below, which explores the lengths the filmmakers went to in order to convey the gravity of the story, before the movie lands in theaters on July 21st.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black-and-white analog photography.

This new film marks Nolan's first movie since 2020's Tenet, which also marks his first collaboration with Universal Pictures Entertainment.

Oppenheimer will be landing in theaters on July 21st.

