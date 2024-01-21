Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr. Shares His Hilarious Reaction To Christopher Nolan's Bathroom Schedule

Robert Downey Jr. is cleaning up this awards season for his role as Lewis Strauss in the Christopher Nolan-directed film Oppenheimer. The actor has been busy talking about his experience making the movie, and sharing other fun details about his career. Many people know that Nolan has a "no chairs" policy on his sets, and it turns out that's not his only weird rule. Downey Jr. recently told Vanity Fair that Nolan also doesn't like people taking bathroom breaks during production.

"He doesn't even really like it when you go to the bathroom, but he understands you have to," Downey shared. "And I asked him, 'Dude, when do you go?' And he goes, '11 a.m. and 6 p.m.' And I was like, 'Are you f*cking with me?'"

"And he drinks so much tea, how does he not go right through it?" Downey Jr.'s co-star, Emily Blunt, added.

"I know, but it's not a diuretic tea," Downey added. "He won't ask anyone to do anything that he's not 1000% willing to do himself, twice as hard."

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Will Robert Downey Jr. Play Iron Man Again?

Downey Jr. played Tony Stark/Iron Man starting in 2008 in Iron Man until the character's death in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. There's been a lot of speculation about whether or not the MCU will revive Downey Jr.'s character with rumors swirling that the original six Avengers will once again return to the franchise. Previously, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said Downey Jr. was "part of the family," but when it comes to his return, "we'll have to see." However, the producer sang a different tune in a recent Vanity Fair profile on the actor.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige shared. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

"We'd already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally," Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo added. "We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it-ever."

While it's not surprising to hear there are no plans to resurrect Tony Stark, that doesn't necessarily mean fans won't be seeing Downey Jr. in the MCU again. There are plenty of rumors and theories about Avengers: Secret Wars, including the idea that an alternate version of Tony Stark from another universe could appear in the film. Of course, it's also worth noting that when it comes to the MCU, many of the people involved are known for lying, so you never really know who could be popping up.

