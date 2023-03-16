Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Imagines Robert Downey Jr Returning as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. has been rumored to return as Iron Man since the character's heroic death in Avengers: Endgame, and fans have been wondering how he could return. With it being The Multiverse Saga and Marvel Studios having been introducing variants of their characters, the actor could very well make an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new design that imagines Downey Jr. returning as Iron Man for Avengers: Secret Wars. In the fan art, Downey Jr. gets a new look as Iron Man that sees him looking like a combination of himself and Vision (Paul Bettany). While the actor hasn't been confirmed to return, there are a bunch of unsubstantiated rumors that claim he might appear in the sixth Avengers movie.

You can't check out the fan art below.

When Does the Next Avengers Movie Hit Theaters?

During Marvel Studios' most recent San Diego Comic-Con appearance revealed that Phase 4 of the MCU would end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even revealed some of the projects in Phase 5 and Phase 6. One of the biggest reveals from their Phase 6 slate had to be that there were two new Avengersmovies being released in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive in theaters on May 2nd, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars was originally supposed to debut on November 7th, 2025, but was delayed until May 1st, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton is hard at work on The Kang Dynasty which will more that likely bring back Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther (Letitia Wright). While the film will likely go into production next year, I'm sure we'll get some casting information fairly soon.

What is the Latest Marvel Studios Film to Hit Theaters?

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

What do you think about Robert Downey Jr returning? Are you excited for Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!