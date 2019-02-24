Oscars 2019: How to Stream Academy Awards Online

After months of speculation and waiting, The 91st Academy Awards are tonight, and there are quite a few ways for you to tune in.

The ceremony, which kicks off at 8/7c, will be live-streamed through several platforms, in addition to airing on ABC. ABC’s official website will be streaming a live broadcast of the ceremony, but only in certain markets. If you live in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or San Francisco, all you have to do sign in with a participating TV provider at abc.com or on the ABC app, and then watch the ceremony at abc.com/watch-live.

The live stream is also available to DirecTV subscribers in Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach.

Outside of those markets, you can live-stream the ceremony if you subscribe to a live TV streaming service, as long as it carries ABC in your city. These options include DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and PlayStation Vue. If you’re not already subscribed to those services, they do offer a free seven-day trial.

Movie fans certainly have a lot of reasons to tune in to tonight’s ceremony, as the event has had a lot of drama both on and off the screen. Kevin Hart was initially poised to host the event, but stepped aside after a controversy surrounding his past homophobic tweets. The Academy has since decided to not have a host for the ceremony, for the first time in over 30 years.

The nominees themselves have been quite a topic of conversation as well, both inside and outside of the genre space. Marvel’s Black Panther was nominated for a landmark seven awards, including Best Picture, and the film’s cultural impact will influence the Oscars ceremony itself.

“If there is a theme — and I think there is — it’s about movies as an empathetic art form,” Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti explained in a recent interview. “Movies connect people. Movies bring people together. Movies have cultural importance. That’s sort of our theme, which we take a lot from the films themselves — Black Panther being a perfectly good example of this, where there are a lot of people who saw Black Panther who now understand something about black culture they didn’t understand before.”

